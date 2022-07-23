Flood Advisory issued for De Baca, Guadalupe, Quay, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-26 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chaves FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...This includes east central Chaves County, near and north of Highway 380. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Chaves County - This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 175 and 183.

