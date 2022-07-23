Tkachuk traded to Panthers by Flames for Huberdeau, Weegar

The Florida Panther made headlines a few days ago by trading for former Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. The franchise shipped off Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in exchange for the 24-year-old. Upon arriving in Florida, Tkachuk agreed to an 8-year deal worth $76 million. He is coming off the best year of his career and leaves the Calgary as the franchise leader in games played (671) and points (613). Tkachuk has quickly found a way to endear himself to the fans and took a jab at the franchise’s rival Tampa Bay Lightning under a week into coming to his new team. As he put it:

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO