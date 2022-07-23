ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Tkachuk traded to Panthers by Flames for Huberdeau, Weegar

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward agrees to eight-year contract with Florida, set career high with 104 points for Calgary last season. Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Calgary Flames on Friday for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Flames also received forward prospect Cole Schwindt and a...

www.nhl.com

Yardbarker

Huberdeau Unhappy About Way Trade Went Down in Florida

There is chatter coming out of Florida that recently-traded forward Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t terribly pleased with the way his trade came down out of the Panthers organization. This is not to say he’s hesitant about joining the Calgary Flames, only that he was expecting more love from the Panthers.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE CALGARY FLAMES ALREADY RECEIVING INTEREST IN JONATHAN HUBERDEAU

After Friday night's Blockbuster™ trade between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers, Calgary is already receiving calls on newly acquired F Jonathan Huberdeau. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that other teams, Huberdeau's expiring contract in mind, have wondered if Calgary will simply flip the 100-point scorer. As opposed to doing that whole 'contract' thing a year from now.
NHL
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Dvorak, Byron, Price, and More

There is also discussion that Pierre-Luc Dubois isn’t long for a Habs sweater, Christian Dvorak may be shipped out, and Carey Price could be healthy and ready for a full NHL season. Plus, the arrival of a local defenceman to help Montreal’s power play, and veteran Canadiens forward Paul Byron is making news off the ice for all the right reasons as a hero.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk dives head first into Battle of Florida rivalry

The Florida Panther made headlines a few days ago by trading for former Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. The franchise shipped off Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in exchange for the 24-year-old. Upon arriving in Florida, Tkachuk agreed to an 8-year deal worth $76 million. He is coming off the best year of his career and leaves the Calgary as the franchise leader in games played (671) and points (613). Tkachuk has quickly found a way to endear himself to the fans and took a jab at the franchise’s rival Tampa Bay Lightning under a week into coming to his new team. As he put it:
NHL
NHL

Minten impresses Maple Leafs as prospect with 'cerebral' approach

TORONTO -- Fraser Minten only recently began to dream about a future in the NHL. Unlike some kids, who grow up focused on reaching the League from as early as they can remember, the 18-year-old center prospect, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, played lower-level minor hockey in West Vancouver, British Columbia, until the age of 14.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Huberdeau Mangiapane, & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, a massive trade was pulled off over the weekend as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar and more from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane’s agent recently let it be known that his client is more than willing to stay in Calgary on a long-term deal. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau released a short story explaining his decision to join the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last but not least, the Flames officially confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Ben Jones on Thursday afternoon.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Yager among top 2023 draft picks to play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY -- Brayden Yager, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was among the 23 players selected to represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The tournament, which features some of the top under-18 players, will be played July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. "It's like...
NHL
NHL

Canes Agree To Terms With Dzingel

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Dzingel $750,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $200,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Tkachuk, Trade Talk, Early Lineup Ideas, & More

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong continues to lean on his veterans despite their bad contracts and no-trade clauses. This plan doesn’t seem like it will work out, but I could be wrong. Blues Lose Out on Tkachuk Trade. On Saturday, the Florida Panthers traded Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Weegar,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Canes Re-Sign Mattheos To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

Johnston 'right on track' for Stars after leading CHL in scoring

DALLAS -- When Wyatt Johnston was selected by the Dallas Stars with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the center was coming off an Ontario Hockey League season that never occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 19-year-old has more than made up for the lost...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Stars hire DeBoer as coach, sign forward Marchment

Add Miller for defensive depth in bid to return to playoffs. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:. 2021-22 season: 46-30-6, fourth in Central Division;...
NHL
NHL

Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois)

Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 137 (Pierre-Luc Dubois) Pierre-Luc Dubois joins the Ground Control Podcast to recap a busy few days since signing a one-year contract with the Jets. The 24-year-old also touches on his excitement to meet the new coaching staff, his chemistry with Kyle Connor, plus he offers a scouting report on his former Columbus teammate, Kevin Stenlund!
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers welcome Tkachuk, the latest big move of the summer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The easiest thing for the Florida Panthers this summer would have been to maintain the status quo, especially after posting the NHL’s best record. The Panthers went a different way. Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as the team's newest addition, three days after the...
SUNRISE, FL

