ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Late game home run lifts Brigade to a win in the playoffs

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aaron Gerdes hit a home run over the left centerfield fence in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Junction City Brigade defeat the Topeka Farmers...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie. Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams. East All-Star...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Brigade will play in the championship series

The Junction City Brigade defeated the Topeka Farmers 5-2 in summer collegiate baseball Saturday night to advance to the Cowdin Cup playoff championship finals. The Brigade will host the Midwest A's at 7 p.m. Tuesday in game one of the best two out of three series.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Royals edge the Rays to win the series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
247Sports

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn on what makes quarterback Adrian Martinez so special

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn talks about what makes new quarterback Adrian Martinez so special at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Deuce Vaughn: "Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader. Everybody will know about the athletic prowess that he has, I mean he runs 21 miles per hour. He jumps he runs, he can juke. He can throw the football as well. But the natural-born leader that he is, I mean he's jumped right into the team and as a leader in the past six months has only been here it feels like he's been for the past four years. And man, that's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven, You look to that guy he's gonna be like, "I got you". That's amazing to play with and for."
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: A GoPowercat user comes up with a wonderful new name for the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As the Big 12 looks to further expand beyond 12 member schools while also leaving behind some of the baggage as a victimized conference in the entire realignment process, the league may consider rebranding with a new name, something that will capture the competitive nature of a conference that stretches across the nation while attempting to keep college football more closely tied to its traditional roots of amateurism. Well, as Fitz explains, GoPowercat VIP KNed suggested to him a simple, but brilliant new name for a new brand under commissioner Brett Yormark.
KANSAS STATE
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Fastball#The Junction City Brigade#The Topeka Farmers
JC Post

Royals fall to the Tampa Bay Rays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He tied a season high with his three RBIs. Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four. Francisco Mejia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each had one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas Athletics Announces 10-Year Extension with LEARFIELD

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced a significant and one-of-a-kind multimedia rights (MMR) agreement with incumbent partner LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD has managed the Jayhawks’ multimedia rights since 2007. A notable component of the expanded relationship includes custom content creation for Jayhawk fans on multiple university-official platforms. LEARFIELD Studios, in collaboration with Rock Chalk Video, developed brand new content initiatives with the launching of SELF MADE, the newest KU project for the 2022 National Championship basketball program. The storytelling series debuted with Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. THE BLUEPRINT series, featuring Kansas Football in preparation for its upcoming 2022 season, launched in the spring with a four-episode, behind-the-scenes look at Lance Leipold’s program build.
LAWRENCE, KS
1350kman.com

9-year-old Manhattan resident wins Baking Contest at Riley County Fair

This year’s Baking competition at the Riley County Fair was cinnamon rolls, and the judges enjoyed their sweet assignment on Sunday. Riley County Commissioner John Ford joined Founder/Publisher Tyler Jackson of Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine to judge the competition. The two enjoyed every entry, awarding a purple ribbon (excellent quality) to each.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man taken to hospital after Nebraskan runs red light causing collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a man from Nebraska ran a red light and hit his vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, officials were called to the Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. intersection with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KVOE

Unusual crash in east Emporia sends cyclist to Newman Regional Health

Emporia Police officers say an unusual crash led to a hospital trip for a bicyclist Sunday afternoon. A car collided with the bike in the 1000 block of East 12th shortly before 1 pm. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the cyclist was on the south sidewalk when he fell off the bike. A passing car then hit the cyclist as he was falling off.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff this Wednesday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City last Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

8,000 mile trip ends, veteran returns home to Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days. James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley to host 4th annual Bow Slinger Archery Tournament

Fort Riley will host the 4th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament Aug. 20, and it’s open to the public. The course features 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.” Archers of all ages are invited to compete. There will not be a separate category for youth.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

MANHATTAN —A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Theron Shoenrock, 21, Junction City, was southbound in the 1100 Block on Garden Way in Manhttan. The motorcycle...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy