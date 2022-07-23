Late game home run lifts Brigade to a win in the playoffs
Aaron Gerdes hit a home run over the left centerfield fence in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Junction City Brigade defeat the Topeka Farmers...jcpost.com
Aaron Gerdes hit a home run over the left centerfield fence in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Junction City Brigade defeat the Topeka Farmers...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0