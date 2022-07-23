ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Harte, CA

Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Youth Football Camp (7/22/22)

Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 50 youth football players took part...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

AMA youth football players learn from older gridders

The Bret Harte Football Boosters held a youth football skills and cheer camp July 21-23 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The three-day camp was hosted by Bret Harte head football coach Kelly Osborn, along with his staff and players. The camp focused on basic fundamentals and creating an environment that would bring the joy of football to a younger generation. Bret Harte football begins its season Aug. 19 on the road against Liberty Ranch, while AMA begins Aug. 20 at home against the Calaveras Jr. Reds.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

DJ8A0728.JPG

Photo Gallery: Calaveras Jr. Reds Football Camp (7/23/22) The Calaveras Jr. Reds Football Camp was held July 23 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. P…
SAN ANDREAS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bret Harte, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bret Harte, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Angels Camp, CA
KCRA.com

Three-day paddle boarding festival on Lake Natoma underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A three-day water festival on the beautiful Lake Natoma is underway. PaddleSplash Water Festival began Friday, July 22 and ends Sunday, July 24. It's an all-day event organized by NorCal SUP. This three-day water festival is a big draw for fundraising, which will benefit high-risk...
YOGA
KCRA.com

Oak Fire spreads smoke north into the Tahoe area

A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
MODESTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Air quality unhealthy-to-hazardous in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Harte
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County BOS: CalCo Chief Dickinson thanks those involved in Lake Camanche search effort; board hears presentation on capital improvement projects

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District chief Richard Dickinson spoke to the board of supervisors at the July 19 meeting about the tragic drowning of a 14-year-old boy at Lake Camanche a few days prior. He thanked East Bay Municipal Utility District rangers, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office marine safety unit,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Football Players#Gallery#Angels#American Football
KCRA.com

Cadillac sparks garage fire that spread to house north of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Cadillac warming up in a Sacramento County homeowner's garage ended up sparking a fire on Saturday, authorities said. The fire started in the 5400 block of Marmith Avenue, which is just off of Manzanita Avenue north of Carmichael, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

'Total loss': Fire destroys much of Amador County lumber mill

MARTELL, Calif. — Crews have contained a fire at a fiber plant in Amador County that largely wrecked the building. The fire broke out around noon at Ampine LLC in Martell, northwest of Jackson. It spread to nearby vegetation but the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that those spot fires were contained.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy