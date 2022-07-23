ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha police blotter: Report of man throwing rocks at passing cars

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:17 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 2800 block of Grandview Boulevard...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Report of man attempting to enter caller's garage

11:43 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue reported a man dressed in all black was attempting to get into the caller’s garage. According to the log, the man crawled into the window of the garage and had a flashlight. The man then was exiting the window of the garage with beer. The man then crawled back into the garage and then picked up items to walk towards the bike path. The suspect was approximately two houses west of Greenfield trying to hide in something. According to the log, announcements were given. The man called 911 and whispered stating there was a man downtown that has a gun. Contact was made with the man hiding in a tree.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, gunshots at Brookfield residence; Menomonee Falls man arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside a residence on East View Court on Sunday, July 24. Officers initially responded to a report of a fight at the residence around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, they got additional information about gunshots being fired.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wlip.com

Antioch Police: Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch say they were able to catch a burglary suspect in the act. Michael Tangney is facing multiple charges after he was caught coming out of an open garage during the early morning hours of July 21st in the 1-thousand-block of Victoria Street. The 30-year-old suspect was said to be holding multiple tools which were later determined to be stolen. Tangney reportedly attempted to escape on foot, but was caught quickly. In addition to the stolen items, the suspect also reportedly had meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his person. He now faces charges including felony residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, drug possession and obstructing identification. Bond was set at 350-thousand-dollars with a court date of August 16th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls liquor theft; suspect sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man already accused of shooting now also facing Regency Mall armed robber charge, with 2 others | Crime and Courts

RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others. Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan July 4 shooting, attempted homicide charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - LeMarr Washington, Jr., 22, of Sheboygan faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a July 4 shooting near 10th and Michigan in Sheboygan. Police responded after 11 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot on the steps of a home in the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Mistaken address leads to MPD breaking down business owner's door

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One Milwaukee woman is asking the city of Milwaukee for help after a police response gone wrong. She has spent months filing paperwork after her business was damaged. Landre Photography owner Lacy Landre said the police had the wrong address when they busted down her door,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Man Shot in the Head in Front of His Kids

Last week, one of the most devastating incidents happened. According to the news, loved ones say Ronald “Hollywood” Butler was killed trying to warn a reckless driver that kids were in his car. Milwaukee Police said Butler was killed in a road-rage shooting just before 5:30 at 87th...
CBS 58

Body of 14-year-old swimmer recovered at Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis (CBS 58) -- On Saturday, July 23 at 8:23 p.m. Kenosha County Deputies responded to the Happy Acres Kampground at 22230 45th Street, Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy. Upon arrival, KSD deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Metro Drug Unit to become DEA Task Force

WAUKESHA, WIs. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, July 25 that its Metro Drug Unit will soon transition into a DEA task force. The Metro Drug Unit has been in existence for more than 25 years. It is led by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office -- and made up of several Waukesha County law enforcement agencies. The unit investigates local drug complaints of production and distribution of controlled substances in Waukesha County. The unit also provides investigative support for drug-related overdose cases to law enforcement agencies -- and drug-based presentations to the community.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

14-year-old drowns in Kenosha County pond

BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County deputies say a 14-year-boy is dead after drowning in a pond at the Happy Acres Kampground in the Village of Bristol. The boy, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen near the pond Friday evening. The mother stated her son was...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

