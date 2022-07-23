ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man says flaws with ShotSpotter technology had him framed for murder, files lawsuit

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiYaq_0gprFLcx00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is taking issue with what he calls flaws with ShotSpotter – saying he was charged with murder and thrown in jail because of the gunshot detection technology.

"It does not have eyes. It has nothing," said Michael Williams. "It's just a device that picks up sound."

Williams said his is a cautionary tale.

"They want to detain you for as long as it takes," he said.

Williams said he gave a ride to a 25-year-old man named Safarian Herring back in May 2020.

"A car pulled up on the side of mine and fired a shot into my car," Williams said. "Next thing I knew, I'm charged with first-degree murder."

Prosecutors said an alert from a gunshot detection system known as ShotSpotter proved that it was Williams who shot Herring inside the car.

Herring's father, Lajuane Herring, talked with Hickey back in November of last year. When Williams was charged, the Herring family thought the technology had delivered the justice they were praying for.

But after sitting in jail for nearly a year - and contracting COVID twice - Williams got some unexpected news.

"The State's Attorney, he told the judge, 'Your Honor, we're dropping all charges,'" Williams said.

The reliability of the gunshot detection report — coupled with data showing the number of times system gives off false alerts — left prosecutors without a leg to stand on. Williams was a free man.

Now, he and the victim's family question the technology's usefulness.

"I feel like ShotSpotters, they messed up really bad," Lajuane Herring said in November.

And what made the ordeal worse was that a few months after Williams was released, we discovered that the city quietly extended ShotSpotter's multimillion-dollar contract another two years without any public input.

"We as taxpayers - shouldn't we be allowed to have some say-so into whether or not there should have been an extension of ShotSpotter?" Williams said.

Alejandro Ruizesparza with the Lucy Parsons Labs points to a MacArthur Justice Center study and an Office of Inspector General investigation that found the majority of ShotSpotter-based deployments in Chicago turn up no evidence of any reportable incident or crime. The study also found that ShotSpotter-based deployments have an exacerbated impact on communities of color.

"So we filed a class-action lawsuit," Ruizesparza said.

The aforementioned are a few of the reasons why Lucy Parson Labs, Williams, and another plaintiff filed the lawsuit against the city on Thursday.

"The OIG raised operational questions to the city that we would argue were ignored, instead, in favor of renewing the contract again and in secret," Ruizesparza said.

Williams said the ShotSpotter evidence distracted investigators from finding the person who actually killed Safarian Herring.

"I don't want to see another family have to go through that," Williams said.

We did reach out to ShotSpotter for a comment on the class-action suit. Late Friday, we were still waiting for a response.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daystech.org

Man Sues City of Chicago, Claiming Its AI Wrongly Imprisoned Him

Officers are accused of placing “blind religion” in a notoriously unreliable platform. Upon exoneration after nearly a year in jail, 65-year-old Chicago resident Michael Williams has filed a lawsuit towards town on grounds {that a} controversial AI program known as ShotSpotter led to his basically evidence-less arrest, The Associated Press reports.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets probation for allegedly trying to push a woman into the path of a CTA train

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Murder#State#Tec
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of armed robberies in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in Chinatown. The robberies happened between May and July.In each incident, armed male offenders would approach victims and demand their personal property, police said. Incident date and times:·       2300 block of South Princeton Avenue on July 19, 2022, at 11:01 a.m.·       2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on July 16, 2022, at1:10 a.m.·       200 block of West 23rd Street on July 16, 202,2 at 1:13 a.m.·       1900 block of South Louie Parkway on July 03, 202,2 at 10:20 p.m.·   ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

Chicago police charge 5 people in Friday’s Red Line stabbing and robbery

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police have announced charges against five people in the attack on a man on the Red Line Friday morning. Four men and one woman face felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery. Chicago police said the suspects, who range in age from 20 to 52, tried to steal a 42-year-old man’s cell phone on a southbound Red Line train near Addison.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
enewspf.com

Chicago Man Charged in Federal Court with Carjacking Rideshare Driver

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A federal grand jury has indicted a man on carjacking and firearm charges for allegedly carjacking a rideshare driver’s vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Chicago. NOAH RANSOM, 18, of Chicago, stole a Lexus RX350 from a Lyft driver on April 9, 2022, according to an indictment and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police find 2 men shot in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were found shot in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 800 block of North Latrobe, and discovered the men on the ground. A 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three people walk into Wentworth District police station after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) --Three teens were rushed to area hospitals Monday night after walking into the Wentworth District/Area One police headquarters with gunshot wounds. Police said at 9:20 p.m., the victims were in a car headed east in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone else in the car fired shots.The victims were able to drive to Area One/Wentworth (2nd) District police station, at 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. in the Fuller Park community.Two were reported in serious-to-critical condition, and a third in fair-to-serious condition. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A 15-year-old boy was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy