Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump. Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. “Tonight was a breath of fresh air for me, to be able to get back on track,” Freeland said. Freeland had posted an 8.44 ERA in his three previous July starts. He hadn’t pitched since July 14, when he lasted just four innings in an 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. After getting removed from that game, he grabbed a bat and struck the light on the dugout ceiling several times to shatter it before tossing the bat away.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke is getting to the point in his career where it seems as though just about every start brings with it some kind of record, even those that the former Cy Young winner never anticipated seeing. Like his name climbing the career strikeouts list. Hardly known for his overpowering stuff, Greinke nevertheless moved into the top 20 on Monday night while combining with four Kansas City Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Los Angeles Angels to five hits in a 7-0 victory. “It’s crazy. I never really thought about any of this stuff, but it’s been interesting stuff happening the last couple of starts,” said the 38-year-old Greinke, who is nearing the end of his 19th big league season. “I’ve never really thought about it.”
Comments / 0