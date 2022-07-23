Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke is getting to the point in his career where it seems as though just about every start brings with it some kind of record, even those that the former Cy Young winner never anticipated seeing. Like his name climbing the career strikeouts list. Hardly known for his overpowering stuff, Greinke nevertheless moved into the top 20 on Monday night while combining with four Kansas City Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Los Angeles Angels to five hits in a 7-0 victory. “It’s crazy. I never really thought about any of this stuff, but it’s been interesting stuff happening the last couple of starts,” said the 38-year-old Greinke, who is nearing the end of his 19th big league season. “I’ve never really thought about it.”

