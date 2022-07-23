Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump. Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. “Tonight was a breath of fresh air for me, to be able to get back on track,” Freeland said. Freeland had posted an 8.44 ERA in his three previous July starts. He hadn’t pitched since July 14, when he lasted just four innings in an 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. After getting removed from that game, he grabbed a bat and struck the light on the dugout ceiling several times to shatter it before tossing the bat away.
