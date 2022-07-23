ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

8-7-6, WB: 1

(eight, seven, six; WB: one)

