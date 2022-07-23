ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

03-06-15-32, Cash Ball: 20

(three, six, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (one, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Lottery
The Associated Press

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 29, Year: 96. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-nine; Year: ninety-six) Pick 3. 1-9-7 (one, nine, seven)
LINCOLN, NE
wkyufm.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Kentucky farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a much wetter week of weather around here. Showers & thunderstorms will be with us today and for the rest of the week. It won’t rain every single minute of the day but there will be plenty of chances over the next few days. We could have some localized high water issues because of the heavy nature of some of these different rounds of storms.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb in Kentucky

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to climb, nearly to 20 percent, as there were 15,884 new cases reported in the last week. According to the weekly update, there were also 59 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 16,352 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate jumped to 19.11 percent, up from 17.70 percent the week before. Christian County, along with Todd, remains ‘yellow’ on the community spread map, while Trigg and surrounding counties stayed ‘red’.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
wnky.com

Gov. Beshear: $75 million to help support Kentucky tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced Monday that Kentucky will devote $75 million to boost the state’s tourism industry. A release by the governor’s office stated this decision follows a decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic....
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Majority of Kentucky counties hit COVID-19 'red zone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the lowest unemployment rate in state history for the third consecutive month, a surplus in the General Fund budget, efforts to provide cleaner water, food benefits, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and COVID-19. He also named his communications director, Crystal Staley, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxnebraska.com

Two Kentucky men charged after traffic stop finds 54 pounds of weed

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Two Kentucky men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday at the Wood River I-80 exit. Michael Cassily, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in Hall County Court with...
WOOD RIVER, NE
thelevisalazer.com

TWO FLOYD CO., KENTUCKY MEN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT, ASSAULT IN PIKE CO.

JULY 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. TWO CRIMINALLY MEAN WHITE BOYS: STEPHEN HAMILTON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF TEABERRY, KY., & LEVI TACKETT (RIGHT PHOTO), 33, OF MCDOWELL, KY., WERE ARRESTED IN PIKE COUNTY, KY. ON NUMEROUS CHARGES ON JULY 18, IN CONNECTION TO AN UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT AND ASSAULT CASE INVOLVING A SURPRISE ATTACK ON A MAN AT AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN PIKEVILLE, KY.
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy