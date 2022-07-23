ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

2-5-8-8, WB: 9

(two, five, eight, eight; WB: nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (one, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
The Associated Press

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-three; White Balls: five, seventeen) (three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 29, Year: 96. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-nine; Year: ninety-six) Pick 3. 1-9-7 (one, nine, seven)
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
racedayct.com

Andrew Molleur Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl

Andrew Molleur Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Going to victory lane on a regular basis is a treat for any driver. Getting to visit victory lane multiple times with different types of cars just make it that much sweeter. Saturday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Andrew Molleur got...
WATERFORD, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut remains unclaimed

A $2 million Powerball was sold to a Connecticut resident during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Shell station on Waterbury Road in Prospect. The winning ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 3-18-23-32-57 but failed to get the Powerball number of 21. Additionally, the ticket had a Power Play of 2x.
milfordmirror.com

Strong storms hit parts of Connecticut, weather service says

All of Connecticut is under a severe storm watch Monday afternoon as a prolonged heat wave comes to an end, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning has also been issued for all of Connecticut. A “slow-moving” cold front will bring thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig

SHELTON — As recently as two weeks ago, Ron Miske spent his days working his construction job, while spending his off hours on his true passion — racing cars. Now Miske has turned his passion into his profession, taking a job with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by all-time greats in their sports — Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan — and moving his race-loving family from Shelton to North Carolina.
SHELTON, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy