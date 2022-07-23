SD Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

