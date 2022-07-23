ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1kMm_0gpr8ki000

BOSTON (AP) - Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.

Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound.

Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto's franchise record with six of them.

Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.

The Fenway Park faithful jeered throughout the night - except for a wedding proposal on the video board with the home team trailing 25-3. The woman's "yes" was one of the few times Boston fans found reason to cheer.

Toronto entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL's final wild-card spot. The Blue Jays improved 7-3 against Boston this year.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing a homer and charged with nine runs.

That started a 29-hit night for Toronto - winners of four straight - which featured nearly as many follies by the Red Sox.

It started with Tapia's home run sprint.

With two outs in the third and Toronto leading 6-0, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.

Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Boston fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn't close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

Boston's blunders on defense showed up again in the fifth. Trailing 15-3, Chapman lifted a two-out pop-up on the infield that fell between catcher Kevin Plawecki, reliever Kaleb Ort and third baseman Rafael Devers for a base hit that allowed another run to cross.

It prompted more jeers and disdain from the Boston faithful who remained in their seats. Those that stayed tried to make the best out of a drab night at the ballpark.

Fans still managed to rise to their feet for the traditional Fenway signing of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." Yet, on an evening as memorable as it was forgettable, it too ended with a smattering of boos.

The only cheer left? When Duran struck out to end the game.

The modern MLB record for runs in a game is 30, set by the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007. The all-time mark is 36 for the Chicago Colts against the Louisville Colonels in 1897.

Kevin Gausman (7-7) scattered seven hits and three runs over five innings for Toronto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: CF George Springer received an extra day to rest his sore right elbow. Interim manager John Schneider said it was cautionary and that Springer, who sat out the All-Star Game with the issue, could return this weekend.

Red Sox: Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was a late scratch after experiencing back spasms. Rob Refsnyder took his place in the lineup at DH and hit second. ... LHP Chris Sale was officially placed on the injured list with a broken left finger. RHP Brayan Bello was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and Sánchez was selected to the active roster.

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA) faced Boston twice this season, going 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50) has a 2.84 ERA in his last five outings.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Frank Catalanotto
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
George Springer
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Rafael Devers
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#The Baltimore Orioles
The Spun

The Phillies Have Made A New Decision On Pete Rose

Former Phillies star Pete Rose is expected to attend a game in Philadelphia for the first time in more than 30 years. Rose has not attended a Phillies game since he was banned from MLB for life for betting on baseball in 1989. He is supposed to be in attendance when the franchise honors its 1980 World Series championship team, which Rose was a member of, on August 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman has officially put agent, Braves drama behind him

The stats say it all. Freddie Freeman was never struggling, but after his return to Atlanta and dropping his agent, he’s gone back to focusing on what matters — baseball. Freeman and the Dodgers are quietly –as always, seemingly — one of the best teams in all of baseball. While the National League theoretically runs through Atlanta, it would be a surprise if Los Angeles didn’t have something to say about that before all is said and done come October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans. The Red Sox were ultimately...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy