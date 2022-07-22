ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Warriors sign undrafted rookie Trevion Williams to Exhibit 10 deal

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While the free agent market might be winding down, the Golden State Warriors are getting active. After bringing players like Mac McClung and JaMychal Green to the team before training camp, the Warriors reportedly added an undrafted rookie to the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have agreed to a contract with Trevion Williams. The former Purdue center’s contract with the Warriors will be an Exhibit 10 deal, per Charania.

The 21-year-old big man spent four years in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers, averaging 10.8 points on 53.1% shooting from the field with 7.0 rebounds over 130 career games. In his final season at Purdue, Williams played alongside top-pick Jaden Ivey, averaging 12.0 points on 54.7% shooting from the floor with 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.1 minutes per contest.

After going undrafted, Williams spent Summer League with the Boston Celtics. In five games with Boston in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-10 center tallied 7.4 points on 45.7% shooting from the floor with 6.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.

Williams will now have the chance to battle for a roster spot in Golden State at training camp. Williams will have the chance to add to the Warriors’ frontcourt with veteran Kevon Looney and third-year big James Wiseman.

