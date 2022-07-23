Yankees' Michael King: Departs with elbow injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump. Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. “Tonight was a breath of fresh air for me, to be able to get back on track,” Freeland said. Freeland had posted an 8.44 ERA in his three previous July starts. He hadn’t pitched since July 14, when he lasted just four innings in an 8-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. After getting removed from that game, he grabbed a bat and struck the light on the dugout ceiling several times to shatter it before tossing the bat away.
BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July and remain only a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke is getting to the point in his career where it seems as though just about every start brings with it some kind of record, even those that the former Cy Young winner never anticipated seeing. Like his name climbing the career strikeouts list. Hardly known for his overpowering stuff, Greinke nevertheless moved into the top 20 on Monday night while combining with four Kansas City Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Los Angeles Angels to five hits in a 7-0 victory. “It’s crazy. I never really thought about any of this stuff, but it’s been interesting stuff happening the last couple of starts,” said the 38-year-old Greinke, who is nearing the end of his 19th big league season. “I’ve never really thought about it.”
Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline in the offing, it's rumor season around baseball. That's why we're here to round up all those rumors and pass them along to you via state-of-the-art HTML. Now let's jump into Monday's buzz around the biggest name on the market: Nationals superstar Juan Soto.
Pressly (personal) was activated from the paternity list Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 33-year-old moved to the paternity list Thursday but will rejoin the Astros after spending a few days with family following the birth of his daughter. Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu each picked up a save in Seattle, but Pressly is back to reclaim the closer role ahead of Sunday's series finale.
Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
Webb allowed a run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday. The four walks were a season high for Webb, but he was able to navigate the danger fairly well. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes, though his control was not as sharp as usual. The right-hander still picked up his eighth straight quality start while lowering his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.12 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.
Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. A sore calf prevented Yastrzemski from playing the last two days, and it will keep him out of the starting lineup for a third day in a row.
Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
Rodriguez (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before first pitch due to left wrist soreness. The 21-year-old jammed his wrist while sliding back into second base during Sunday's matchup against the Rangers and has been monitored since then. He didn't feel right after receiving treatment and taking batting practice Friday, so he was held out as a precautionary measure. However, manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about Rodriguez's injury following the game.
Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
