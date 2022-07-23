ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Lyme Little League stays calm, tops Madison for Section 3 title

By Joe Morelli
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — The East Lyme Little League team took a lead on Madison in extra innings Friday night, only to see the home team battle back in the bottom of the inning. But East Lyme didn’t rattle. Some of the kids probably reflected back on something the all-star team...

zip06.com

Ed and Jeff Crisafi Receive Inaugural Award for East Haven

East Haven softball Head Coach Ed Crisafi and Assistant Coach Jeff Crisafi recently received a distinction that was presented for the first time at the high school. Ed Crisafi and Jeff Crisafi were presented with East Haven High School’s inaugural Head and Assistant Coaches of the Year Award on the heels of a record-setting season for the Yellowjackets’ softball team.
EAST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team pulled off a rare feat by pitching back-to-back no-hitters, but only managed to win one of the two games. First, Andrew Seiden started and held Wilton hitless for the six home innings, but four straight walks in the bottom of the first accounted for in the only run of the game as Post 12 lost a 1-0 decision ... James Stumpf was more fortunate in Norwalk’s next contest as he also tossed a no-hitter and received plenty of support as Post 12 routed Darien/New Canaan 15-0 at Malmquist Field. Stumpf, who improved to 3-0, struck out 12 batters and got more than enough offense when Norwalk erupted for 10 runs in the last of the first. Matt Downey had three hits and three RBIs, while Seiden added a pair of hits and four ribbies for Post 12, which improved to 13-4.
NORWALK, CT
racedayct.com

Andrew Molleur Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl

Andrew Molleur Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Going to victory lane on a regular basis is a treat for any driver. Getting to visit victory lane multiple times with different types of cars just make it that much sweeter. Saturday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Andrew Molleur got...
WATERFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#Mlb#Sports#Rbi#Major League Baseball
sheltonherald.com

Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig

SHELTON — As recently as two weeks ago, Ron Miske spent his days working his construction job, while spending his off hours on his true passion — racing cars. Now Miske has turned his passion into his profession, taking a job with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by all-time greats in their sports — Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan — and moving his race-loving family from Shelton to North Carolina.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
i95 ROCK

It’s Time to Consider Train Service Between Danbury and Waterbuy

If your commute takes you North to South in Connecticut, you're in good shape typically traffic-wise. But us East to West commuters have it bad, especially in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. 95, the Merritt Parkway, and 84 are the main arteries that carry most of the vehicle traffic between Boston and New York City, and they're all constantly clogged.
DANBURY, CT
WWLP

“Beyond Van Gogh” coming to New England

HARTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A state-of-the-art exhibit is coming to Hartford next month, giving Connecticut Convention Center visitors an immersive walk through the works of Vincent Van Gogh. “Beyond Van Gogh” opens on August 10, bringing more than 300 pieces to life in the 30,000 square foot space.
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Romano named principal of Maple Hill Elementary School

NAUGATUCK — Maple Hill Elementary School will have new leadership for the upcoming school year. The Board of Education unanimously approved to hire Lisa Romano of Watertown as the school’s newest principal. The current principal Cheryl Kane, who has led the school for 8 years, will remain at the school until Romano takes over. Kane will then continue to work for the school board until she retires in January.
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies

SHELTON — The city has lost an educator, championship volleyball coach and owner of one of the longest running video stores in the country. Robert Achille, 64, a lifelong Shelton resident and owner of the iconic Video 7 on Kneen Street for more than three decades, died July 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members

SHELTON — The Shelton Marching Gaels are looking for more than jusy recyclables. The Marching Gaels are holding its next monthly bottle drive on July 30. The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelton High School bus loop. The SHS Marching Gaels are also...
SHELTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Grand Opening of Sonic in Danbury Was a Lively Affair

Ain't no party like a grand opening party, cause a grand opening party don't stop. At least this is the case in Danbury, CT. I've attended a bunch of ribbon-cuttings in my days at I-95, and learned nobody does it better than Danbury. The recent Grand Opening of the Sonic Drive-In on White Street was packed and loaded with familiar faces.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The Dish: Instagram star @TheShirleyTempleKing, Yankees’ Bernie Williams dine at different CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Instagram star and TV personality Leo Kelly of @TheShirleyTempleKing fame was at Happy Monkey on Greenwich Avenue with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten last week reviewing the menu and having a Shirley! The popular 8-year-old, a Fairfield native and son of Lisa and Tom Kelly, has earned over 217,000 Instagram followers and his own line of beverages with his review of Shirley Temple drinks from different restaurants.
GREENWICH, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

United Illuminating Planning Massive Infrastructure Replacement Project In Shelton, Derby, And Ansonia

ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON – United Illuminating’s century-old transmission lines-powering homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton-are in line for a major, modern-day makeover. A team from UI held an informational session Thursday (July 14) at Ansonia City Hall to discuss the ​‘Derby Junction to Ansonia 115-kV Transmission Line Rebuild Project.’
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT

