ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Late game home run lifts Brigade to a win in the playoffs

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aaron Gerdes hit a home run over the left centerfield fence in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Junction City Brigade defeat the Topeka Farmers...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie. Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams. East All-Star...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Royals edge the Rays to win the series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
247Sports

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn on what makes quarterback Adrian Martinez so special

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn talks about what makes new quarterback Adrian Martinez so special at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Deuce Vaughn: "Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader. Everybody will know about the athletic prowess that he has, I mean he runs 21 miles per hour. He jumps he runs, he can juke. He can throw the football as well. But the natural-born leader that he is, I mean he's jumped right into the team and as a leader in the past six months has only been here it feels like he's been for the past four years. And man, that's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven, You look to that guy he's gonna be like, "I got you". That's amazing to play with and for."
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: A GoPowercat user comes up with a wonderful new name for the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As the Big 12 looks to further expand beyond 12 member schools while also leaving behind some of the baggage as a victimized conference in the entire realignment process, the league may consider rebranding with a new name, something that will capture the competitive nature of a conference that stretches across the nation while attempting to keep college football more closely tied to its traditional roots of amateurism. Well, as Fitz explains, GoPowercat VIP KNed suggested to him a simple, but brilliant new name for a new brand under commissioner Brett Yormark.
KANSAS STATE
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Fastball#The Junction City Brigade#The Topeka Farmers
Little Apple Post

Royals fall to the Tampa Bay Rays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He tied a season high with his three RBIs. Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four. Francisco Mejia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each had one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Highland Park JROTC earns major honor for the first time in 34 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Highland Park Junior ROTC program recently earned the Air Force Distinguished Unit Award with Merit for the first time in 34 years. It all started several years ago, when a recruiter told Senior Master Sergeant Scott Moser there was an opening for an instructor position with the program.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

9-year-old Manhattan resident wins Baking Contest at Riley County Fair

This year’s Baking competition at the Riley County Fair was cinnamon rolls, and the judges enjoyed their sweet assignment on Sunday. Riley County Commissioner John Ford joined Founder/Publisher Tyler Jackson of Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine to judge the competition. The two enjoyed every entry, awarding a purple ribbon (excellent quality) to each.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sunday night crash west of Manhattan injures 2

Riley County Police Department was called to the scene of a crash west of Manhattan in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue, late Sunday evening. When officers arrived on scene they located a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-Rivera, 25, of Manhattan. Castro-Rivera was traveling west when he swerved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Kansas governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff this Wednesday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City last Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

8,000 mile trip ends, veteran returns home to Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days. James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Owner of Topeka grocery store retires after 50 years

TOPEKA (KSNT)- John Benson, former owner of John’s Pauline Food Center, is retiring after 50 years of service. Benson sold the grocery store to a new owner. Benson, a former employee of the Fleming Group, quit his job and bought the former grocery store in 1972, after the company said it didn’t fit their image. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: 'National Day of the Cowboy' celebrates the American cowboy

The Flint Hills Discovery Center hosts the annual 'National Day of the Cowboy' with activities for kids of all ages. “So this is our annual celebration of the American cowboy. So we have lots of things going on today and yes, branding station outside the buckboard rides for folks to go on. Kids activities upstairs, they can make their own bolo ties. And we’ve got the K State rodeo club here. They're showing people how you actually wrote the calf so you can get your hands on the rope and try it out yourself.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, Assistant Director, Stephen Bridenstine says.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash. The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine. The car...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy