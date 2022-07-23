Late game home run lifts Brigade to a win in the playoffs

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn talks about what makes new quarterback Adrian Martinez so special at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Deuce Vaughn: "Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader. Everybody will know about the athletic prowess that he has, I mean he runs 21 miles per hour. He jumps he runs, he can juke. He can throw the football as well. But the natural-born leader that he is, I mean he's jumped right into the team and as a leader in the past six months has only been here it feels like he's been for the past four years. And man, that's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven, You look to that guy he's gonna be like, "I got you". That's amazing to play with and for."

