CCSD teachers express concerns regarding staffing shortages for the upcoming school year

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– According to the Clark County School District’s website, there are more than 1,400 teacher positions open, with elementary schools being the most in need. CCSD teachers shared their expectations and concerns for the upcoming school year.

Las Vegas High School teacher, Ryan Fromltz, expresses his hope for the upcoming school year, and with that comes some much needed change when it comes to staffing.

“It’s going to be a unique year. Last year was very challenging and I think for a lot of us a repeat of last year is what we are not hoping for,” said CCSD teacher, Ryan Fromltz.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is making it his goal to hire more than 1,600 new teachers before Nov. 1, 2022.

In March, about 1,300 teachers left the district which is causing concerns for Jara since the district has not been fully staffed in almost 30 years.

“We know that most schools will not be fully staffed come August and a lot of schools especially with ones with many openings, are going to be short a quarter or even a third of their staff,” said Fromoltz.

Nevada is now only requiring a high school diploma for substitute teachers.

Full-time CCSD teacher Emily Kurcz, says the support she has at her school is who she wants to continue teaching however, she says a lot of fellow colleagues within the district were not so lucky.

“Teachers that have put 20 years into this district, and mentally couldn’t do it anymore and emotionally,” said Kurcz. “I think that my admin has done a great job at showing appreciation. I think the next step is showing appreciation to the teachers that did stay and I do this the bonus was a great start to that, but I also think a salary adjustment instead of a one-time bonus would be nice.”

The three schools with the highest vacancies are Kelly Elementary School, Escobedo Middle School, and Findlay Middle School in North Las Vegas.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD to find out how many teachers have retired or quit since May, there has been no response yet.

Education
