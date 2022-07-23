The Locker Room: Donley host free youth camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO