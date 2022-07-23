ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, AL

Alabama Hyundai supplier used child labor: Report

By Tom Ingram
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dC6Ec_0gpqlLqK00

LUVERNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Reuters reports that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Co. subsidiary that makes parts for the carmaker’s Montgomery-area assembly line, used children as young as 12 at its Luverne, Ala. plant. Reuters said they became aware of the case when a Guatemalan migrant girl living in nearby Enterprise disappeared in February.

Hyundai told WKRG News 5 that the company “does not tolerate illegal employment practices in any Hyundai entity. We have policies and procedures in place that require compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.”

Reuters reports that they spoke with family of underaged workers, current and former employees, and Enterprise police, who became involved when the girl went missing and they discovered she and her siblings were not attending school. In a statement obtained by Reuters, SMART said it “denies any allegation that it knowingly employed anyone who is ineligible for employment.” Reuters said Hyundai had not responded to phone calls or emails.

Bay Minette Police train for threats with active shooter drills

“People familiar with their employment” said that the girl, who turns 14 in July, and her two brothers, 12 and 15, worked at the plant and were not going to school. Reuters spoke with their father, Pedro Tzi, who confirmed that information. Enterprise police also told Reuters that the children had worked at the SMART plant.

Enterprise Police do not have jurisdiction in Luverne. James Sanders, an Enterprise detective, told Reuters that police notified the Alabama Attorney General’s office. WKRG News 5 also reached out to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Communications Director Mike Lewis said the office “no comment on the media reports involving SMART Alabama, LLC.”

Reuters interviewed “a dozen former and current plant employees and labor recruiters” who said that Tzi’s were three of “a larger cohort of underage workers” who worked at the plant. Reuters said the people they interviewed said the children worked long hours at the factory instead of attending school. Reuters also reports that the factory has a history of safety violations.

This child labor investigation comes as Hyundai pursues massive production expansion in the U.S., including a $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia , according to the Associated Press. Hyundai has recalled millions of vehicles in the last seven years due to safety issues , the AP reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Morning Sun

Restaurant’s check involved in attempted forgery in Alabama

Someone attempted to defraud a Mt. Pleasant restaurant late last week … somewhere near Mobile, Alabama. A bank in Alabama notified the owner of Jon’s Drive-In, 1030 S. Mission St., that someone tried to cash one of its checks, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. She contacted the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on behalf of the bank last Thursday morning to investigate.
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama State Port Authority waits for results of investigation

Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Enterprise, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Enterprise, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Luverne, AL
Cars
State
Georgia State
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Luverne, AL
AL.com

AL.com, Alabama Media Group journalists win Green Eyeshade Awards

AL.com and Alabama Media Group won multiple honors in the 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards, created to recognize “the very best journalism in the southeastern United States.”. The overall Green Eyeshade winner was The Tampa Bay Times, for “Poisoned,” a series investigating “hellish” working conditions at a Florida lead smelter. “This exhaustive investigation prompted real changes, from repaired ventilation to a fine against the company to strengthened air pollution oversight,” said the awards announcement. “The public should take solace in knowing this Tampa Bay Times team, as well as so many other tireless reporters highlighted in the awards this year, are out there informing their communities and holding companies and governments accountable.”
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#Alabama Hyundai#Reuters#Smart Alabama Llc#Hyundai Motor Co#Wkrg News#Bay Minette Police
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Alabamians captured in Ukraine update

Huntsville Magistrate pleads not guilty to menacing. Huntsville Magistrate pleads not guilty to menacing. Colbert County brush fire under control after days of monitoring. Colbert County brush fire under control after days of monitoring. Daniel Todd Cranor enters not guilty plea on menacing charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cranor was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
foodmanufacturing.com

Florida Restaurant Violated Child Labor Laws

GULF BREEZE, Fla. – A federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor at a Gulf Breeze restaurant found several pay practice and child labor violations, including the failure to pay sushi chefs overtime wages due and the employment of 15-year-old workers for more hours per week than the law allows.
GULF BREEZE, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries.
CULLMAN, AL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy