ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Usher Responds To VERZUZ With Chris Brown, Ne-Yo Or Trey Songz: “Maybe In The Future”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sfeo_0gpqlKxb00

As the years go on, some artists leave a legacy that’s so strong it becomes followed by later musicians for inspiration in their own careers.

Most stars today will admit to crafting a career that even comes slightly close to that of the late Michael Jackson, and his sister Janet did the same for women specifically by inspiring acts like the late Aaliyah , current pop phenom Beyoncé and pretty much any Black female singer that’s since came after Miss Jackson.

’90s R&B superstar Usher grew into a certified pop star with his Diamond-certified 2004 album Confessions , and has since further developed into a respected veteran of the game. One of his most compared successors as we’ve seen time and time again is the polarizing Chris Brown.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE
.

When not in the headlines for drama , Breezy is one of the few who embodies music, dance, Hollywood and the attention of a Black female audience in the same way that Big Ursh used to do with hit songs like “My Way,” “Burn” and “Love In This Club.” Now, it’s “WE, “No Guidance” and “Go Crazy” going, well, crazy on the charts and radio.

The conversation of a VERZUZ battle between the two, with Ne-Yo and Trey Songz also thrown in as possible options, got brought up during Usher’s recent sit-down with E!’s Daily Pop. Although he debunked the idea of an actual VERZUZ between either of the aforementioned successors, Usher did hint at the idea of a stage show with all of them sometime in the future.

“There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see,” he told correspondent Francesca Amiker, going on to add “Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Ne-Yo and Trey definitely are great talents that also exhibit elements of Usher in their musical style, the quadruple package element is Breezy all the way. What do you think?

Take a look below at what some people on social media thought about the idea of a Usher VERZUZ Chris Brown battle, and also let your voice be heard as well:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. Here’s my opinion on an Usher vs Chris Brown Verzuz: I’d say they’re on equal footing in about every aspect you can name EXCEPT hits. CB can play you 7 variations of the same song, but Usher will give you HITS from 4 different decades. Usher wins.

via @IamBigJay

2. Lol… only Chris Brown can go toe to toe with Usher. Ne-Yo and Trey Songz will be wiped out in 4 songs

via @KingArthurOG

3. Usher and Chris Brown are in 2 different lanes they are not each other’s equals! Usher had the 90’s and early 2000’s on lock! Chris Brown took over the game once Usher reached his peak!

via @Mrs_Jumpman23

4. No body beating Usher in a Verzuz (who isn’t in jail) but I still would like to see him go against Chris Brown purely for the fact that we will have 40 straight fire songs regardless of who wins.

via @habibiting

5. Looking at the catalogs, Usher not beating Chris Brown in no Verzuz man lmao we gotta be realistic

via @owTGreen

6. gotta remove yourself from people that actually think Chris Brown could beat Usher in a Versuz

via @primehob

7. Put respect on CHRIS BROWN he would run circles around usher

via @vikingsfan4234

8. Ain’t seen no bs a** “Chris Brown cookin Usher in Verzuz” tweets since the tiny desk. God finally gave you n*ggas sense

via @ItsKingsBruh

9. Usher’s Tiny Desk concert got more spin than Chris Brown’s entire album

via @Snacks4Tweets

10. Y’all are wild for putting Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, & Trey Songz in a VERZUZ with Usher it’s be Mr. Raymond Vs Justin Timberlake for years let’s settle this Fr fr

via @HakeemPrime

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Explains Why He's Ended Romance With Chrisean Rock, She Responds

Once again, Blueface's love life is commanding attention as the rapper and his girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock go at it on social media. These two have been in a situationship for some time and their ups and downs have been played out for an internet audience. Rock has even been arrested on allegations that she stole Blueface's car and planned to drive it cross country, and while the "Thotiana" hitmaker said he was finished with his protegé, the two rekindled their romance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Usher
Person
Trey Songz
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

William Hart, Lead Singer of Music Group The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William "Poogie" Hart, the Grammy-award-winning lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics, has died, TMZ has learned. His son, Hadi, tells TMZ ... William was having trouble breathing so he was recently taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he passed away Thursday from complications during surgery. William...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Future#Diamond#Verzuz
Teen Vogue

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shuts Down Colorism Fueled Hate of Relationship

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus turned 23 years old on June 22, and her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece took to Instagram to celebrate, writing her a touching and heartfelt birthday tribute. But in the week following his post, Cori's been on the receiving end of hate from social media trolls questioning the foundation of her relationship and suggesting that Wayne is only with her because of who her father is.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Crushes Future's "712 PM" On New Freestyle

Kevin Gates has been in go-mode this year. Following the release of his third studio album, Khaza, he immediately began teasing the release of a deluxe edition. He hasn't revealed how many songs it'll include but it feels like Gates has a vault of music that he's preparing to release.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cinemablend

Michael B. Jordan Flew Solo At The Nope Premiere After Recent Break-Up, But Shared Sweet Moments With Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele

Michael B. Jordan has already had a long career in TV and film, although his star power has elevated him to A-lister status in the last few years. But that level of fame also comes with its downsides, like how the public was keenly aware of his relationship and subsequent split with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan recently flew solo at the Nope premiere, but shared sweet moments with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy