A robber wanted by Hackensack police broke into an apartment and tried hiding in a bathtub as they chased him, authorities said. City police had been searching for Naim Moore, 20, ever since July 2, when he tried convincing a man on the street that he had a gun in his pocket and would shoot him in the face if he didn’t hand over money and pot, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO