Garrett's Kelham commits to Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Plan Commission has approved the primary development plan and rezoning for a $40 million Trine University academic building in Fort Wayne. The university is partnering with Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health on the facility, which will employ 100 faculty and staff. Trine and Parkview first detailed plans for the 120,000-square-foot facility in early June. The building will house programs in Trine’s College of Health Professions. Trine officials tell Inside Indiana Business the facility will serve 700 students in the CHP program, which offers classes in physical therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs, among others. The new building is slated to open in the fall of 2024.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO