CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another violent attack on public transit in Chicago early Monday left one person dead – and of the second time in three days, a victim decided to fight back against the people who were robbing him. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, police said the 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death was armed with a gun and was part of seven people who tried to rob someone on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train. Just after 3 a.m., a man was riding the Red Line near 63rd Street, when the group of seven people approached him...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO