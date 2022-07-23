ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rockers get second straight win against Mallards

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Rockers came back from a run down late to win 5-3 in Madison against the Mallards Friday...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Timber Rattlers swept in Sunday twinbill

Nasim Nunez had a say in both the start and the end of the Beloit Sky Carp’s 1-0 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Nunez manufactured a run for the Sky Carp (41-47 overall,...
doorcountydailynews.com

Washington Island keeps pace with Sister Bay, West Jacksonport on 105.1 The GOAT

Washington Island, West Jacksonport, and Sister Bay all won to keep the post-season drama rolling with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season. On 105.1 The GOAT, Washington Island scored six late runs to beat Egg Harbor 10-5. The Indians scored the first run off of a DeJardin RBI in the second, followed by the Islanders in the top of the 3rd with two runs of their own from Jorgenson and Cornell. The score remained 2-1 for a while until Wash Isl scored two more runs by Cornel and Ben Johnson, taking the lead to 4-1. The Indians came back in the 5th four runs of their own with RBIs by Fuller and Sawyer. The Indians scored one my time with an RBI from Fuller again in the 7th inning, taking a 5-4 lead going into the 9th. The Islanders returned and scored 6 in the top of the 9th to walk away with the win 10-5.
SISTER BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Severe weather delays international soccer game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second time Saturday, thousands of fans have been asked to evacuate Lambeau Field due to severe weather in the area. Officials delayed the 6 p.m. kick-off due to lightning in the area, but the game resumed at 6:15 p.m. About half an hour later, the stadium had to evacuate and thousands of fans huddled in the concourse.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: MacMillin and K-D Salmon Tourney wrapping up 40th year

Jerry MacMillin of Sturgeon Bay has been involved in the Kewaunee-Door Salmon Tournament from its inception 40 years ago. Dating back to his Mac’s Sport Shop days in the early 1970s when a small circle of organizers hoped for 600 entries, the tourney has grown to over 3,000 anglers and helped boost the local economy. One of the largest fishing tournaments in the whole Midwest concludes Sunday with the first-ever 10-day event. MacMillin shares the humble beginnings of the tournament.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Arrest, ejection report for FC Bayern vs. Manchester City at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is thanking fans for their patience while they worked through the weather delay Saturday. During the FC Bayern vs. Manchester City game at Lambeau Field, there were minimal arrests and ejections:. Arrests: 5. Ejections: 4. GBPD wished everyone a safe drive...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Hudson
Person
Homer
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Local creamery makes award-winning ice cream

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rockers#Run Down#Mallards
doorcountydailynews.com

Inspiration tops negativity in Kewaunee women's march planning

You can expect to see men and women lining Milwaukee Street in Kewaunee on July 31st in the name of women’s rights. Renee Paplham traveled to Sturgeon Bay with her family on July 4th to march for women’s rights. That rally happened just over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe vs. Wade decision, turning the issue of abortion over to the states. The ruling reverted Wisconsin back to its law dating back to 1849 forbidding the practice unless the mother’s life is in danger. Paplham says she and her family experienced a lot of emotions that day participating in the event. Most of all, she left inspired to do something more, even if that meant capturing some backlash along the way.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wjvl.com

Know Before You Go to See Jeff Dunham

Are you going to see Jeff Dunham this Sunday? Me too! Seriously!? How could you miss it?. Here’s some information we received about the show this Sunday at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit. Gates open at 1:30pm with the show starting at 3pm. Have a great time. See you...
cw14online.com

Clint Black coming to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton concert will be a family affair for a popular country music artist. Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, will be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Thrivent Hall, Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The "Mostly Hits & the Mrs." Tour...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
Q985

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Over 3,300 Alliant Energy customers are still without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 3,000 customers in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The outages have decreased from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy