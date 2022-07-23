Rockers get second straight win against Mallards

Washington Island, West Jacksonport, and Sister Bay all won to keep the post-season drama rolling with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season. On 105.1 The GOAT, Washington Island scored six late runs to beat Egg Harbor 10-5. The Indians scored the first run off of a DeJardin RBI in the second, followed by the Islanders in the top of the 3rd with two runs of their own from Jorgenson and Cornell. The score remained 2-1 for a while until Wash Isl scored two more runs by Cornel and Ben Johnson, taking the lead to 4-1. The Indians came back in the 5th four runs of their own with RBIs by Fuller and Sawyer. The Indians scored one my time with an RBI from Fuller again in the 7th inning, taking a 5-4 lead going into the 9th. The Islanders returned and scored 6 in the top of the 9th to walk away with the win 10-5.

