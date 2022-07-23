ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

The Locker Room: TinChattin' (7/22)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Prince and Mike Maahs break down...

North Side Legends ready for liftoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A senior-laden North Side squad features a transfer signal-caller and one of the top high school talents in the nation. Former Bishop Dwenger quarterback Bohde Dickerson leads a potentially premiere offensive attack that includes heavily Division I recruited Brauntae Johnson at wideout.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Ejah leaving USF Basketball program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The University of Saint Francis men's basketball team will have a big hole to fill in their lineup next season, as Carroll grad Dave Ejah has announced he's leaving the program following three seasons. Ejah posted the news to his Twitter on Monday evening. As...
FORT WAYNE, IN
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Wawasee Warriors

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wawasee Warriors close out our coverage of the Northern Lakes Conference in FOX 55's 2022 Countdown to Kickoff. The Warriors went 1-9 in 2021, their third season under Jon Reutebuch. In three years under Reutebuch, Wawasee is 6-24, with their best season coming in 2020, when they finished 3-7.
SYRACUSE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Linda Jackson inducted into Silver Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Linda Jackson was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The top 5 day trips from Indianapolis: enjoy Tibetan culture, bourbon tours and foodie hot spots

Make the most of your trip to Indianapolis by exploring its surroundings on a day trip © John J. Miller Photography / Getty Images. As the host of the Indy 500 – the world’s largest single-day sporting event – Indianapolis has made a name for itself as the racing capital of the world. If the engine revving from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway inspires you to go for a drive, the city has connections to all four major interstate highways, earning it the nickname “ the Crossroads of America.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Trine U. plans for Fort Wayne campus get OK

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University’s plans to build a $40 million health professions campus near Parkview Regional Medical Center have cleared an important hurdle. The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday approved the primary development plan and rezoning of a 10.6-acre parcel for the project. Last...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Tinchattin
Fort Wayne Pride Fest kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Pride Festival started on Friday night. It filled Headwaters park with people and rainbow-colored apparel alike. The two-day-long event features live music, a number of different vendors, and spaces for kids. Another big feature will be the Pride Parade at 11:15 on Saturday, starting just in front of Headwaters Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Orthopaedics NorthEast names Lori Pagan CEO

Lori Pagan has been named CEO of Orthopaedics NorthEast in Fort Wayne, Ind. Ms. Pagan previously served as vice president of operations for the Midwest region of Franklin, Tenn.-based PhyMed Healthcare, CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Associated Anesthesiologists and vice president of physician services for Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne woman shot by husband dies days later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne woman who was shot by her husband before he killed himself last week has died from her injuries. The Allen County Coroner says 47-year-old Thin Thin Khaing died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital early Saturday morning. Authorities say her husband,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Humane Fort Wayne holds pet adoption event at Bob Rohrman Subaru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Bob Rohrman Subaru had more than just cars and people Saturday afternoon. Humane Fort Wayne hosted its pet adoption event with dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting for a happy home. The shelter has been partnering with the dealership for over a decade now.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Two Adults & Five Children Escape Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Monday morning shooting in Auburn leaves two dead

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police is investigating after a Monday morning shooting in Auburn left two people dead. At approximately 8:40 a.m. officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court. As officers arrived, a passenger vehicle was leaving the area. Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled.
AUBURN, IN
7 escape house fire in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven people made it out safely during a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Now, investigators are trying to find the cause of the fire. Multiple crews with FWFD responded around 10:43 a.m. to a one-story home in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Woman found shot on Willshire Estates Drive has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police were called to a home in 4000 block of Willshire Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on July 19 after a man reported a woman outside bleeding. Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An unresponsive adult male was found dead inside a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN

