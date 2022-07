If you are interested in working in the adult-use cannabis industry in New York State, you'll be able to get training and take courses here in Western New York. New York State is funding training opportunities at SUNY and CUNY colleges around the state, including here in WNY. On Monday, July 18, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that three SUNY and one CUNY will receive a total of $5 million. The SUNY and CUNY community colleges will use the money for the creation or enhancement of short-term programs that will give residents an opportunity to earn credentials to work in the cannabis industry.

