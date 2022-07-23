ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital volunteers

By Angela Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Ambulatory Surgery Transporter: Tom Goldsborough, Paul Hubbard. Gift Shop: Lynette Hamilton, Kay Vanatta, Linda Swisher. Rehabilitation Services: Nannette Klemmensen, John Clancy. Tuesday. Ambulatory Surgery Transporter: Patty Crews. ER Entrance: Kenny Crews, Tom Anthony. Founders Medical Building (MOB):...

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 52 deaths since the Friday before, July 15th. The CDC says 58 counties are at the High Community Level, up from 50 counties a week ago. An additional 36 counties are at the Medium Community Level, which is down from 44 a week ago. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. The IDPH says that while the new COVID-19 variant is continuing to spread at a high rate, people are encouraged to take the needed precautions. The downstate area counties on the High Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, and Coles. Those now in the list of Medium counties are Richland, Jasper, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. For more on the numbers, go to the cdc.org or dph.illinois.gov websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Construction, triathlon closing roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week. Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

First Route 66 mural complete

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is backing the creation of a number of community murals that will celebrate “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” in southwest Illinois. The bureau received a $919,000 grant from the state in May. The first of the murals was recently completed in Collinsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Canton Police Seeking Information on Missing Teen

The Canton Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing teen who may be traveling through the area on the way to Texas. Canton Police put out a bulletin Saturday evening for 17 year old Elisha A. Putnam who was last seen at the Country Club Apartments in Canton. Putnam stands approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin. She also has a nose ring and may be carrying a backpack of unknown color. No photos have been provided.
CANTON, IL
wmay.com

Man Dies After Motorized Wheelchair Struck By Car

The Sangamon County coroner has confirmed the death of a man who was struck by a car while in a motorized wheelchair last week in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says the incident happened last Wednesday night on Clear Lake Avenue. 68-year-old Terry Tippett of Springfield was transported to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Salt dome collapsing from mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.  Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.  Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
Mary Holt
foxillinois.com

Central A&M student killed in crash laid to rest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to another Central A&M student killed in a crash last week. Keegan Virden was laid to rest on Friday. The 15-year-old died last Friday at HSHS St. John's Hospital after donating his organs. He was a passenger in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield cracks down on intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday outlawing loitering at more than a dozen intersections in town. They argued it’s disrupting traffic and makes the streets too dangerous. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the ordinance is a common-sense safety measure.    “When we grow up, our parents tell us, don’t go across […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Taylorville woman indicted for 5 counts of wire fraud

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville. Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud.
taylorvilledailynews.com

Witt Man Dies In Drunk Driving Accident

A 59 year old male from Witt was killed in a drunk driving accident that occured on Friday night. 34 year old Daniel Adams of Gillespie was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 about 1/4 mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County. Adams left the roadway striking an ambankment and a tree. His passenger, the 59 year old male who has not been identified, died on the scene. Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated iwth non-life threatening injuries.
WITT, IL
wmay.com

Fire Damages Springfield Home

Fire has heavily damaged a Springfield home. Firefighters were called to the 12-hundred block of Ledlie Avenue on the city’s north end Thursday afternoon and found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews entered the home to conduct a search of the ground floor and basement but found no one inside. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage and is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Metro East man killed in late motorcycle crash

ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.
ELSAH, IL
wmay.com

Non-Profit’s Ex-Bookkeeper Charged With Fraud

The former bookkeeper of the Taylorville YMCA has been indicted on charges that she used her position to steal money from the organization. WAND-TV reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield has charged 63-year-old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville with five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the scheme...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Two Fatal Vehicle Crashes, One Fatal Airplane Crash

Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend. The first, which was Friday, July 22nd, happened around 7:25 PM and left one individual deceased and one injured. Illinois State Police report 34 year old Daniel Adams, of Gillespie, was westbound on Rt. 16, approximately a quarter-mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, when his van veered off the road and struck and embankment and tree. The passenger, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
WTAX

Man arrested for impersonating federal agent

A 70 year old Springfield man has been arrested on a variety of charges of stemming from an incident at Target on Freedom Drive. Police say last Thursday Ira Smith blocked a woman’s vehicle from leaving its parking space with his truck. He then told the woman he was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced For Motorcycle, Copper Thefts

A Beardstown man is headed to the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing copper off of agriculture equipment. 43 year old Christopher R. Welker of Beardstown was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two separate cases. According to court records, Welker was arrested...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man accused of trying to take woman from vehicle in Target parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing several felony charges after pretending to be a federal agent and trying to remove her from her vehicle, according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney. Ira E. Smith, 70, is accused of blocking another vehicle into a parking spot with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
