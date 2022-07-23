ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Christian Watson among nine players placed on Packers PUP list

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuuK9_0gpqd4dY00
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest surprise on the list was rookie second-round pick Christian Watson. An injury has not been disclosed for the wide receiver, who recently signed his rookie contract. Similarly, undrafted rookie defensive tackle Hauati Pututau was placed on the list for an undisclosed reason.

Four players placed on the PUP list were expected, as they are returning from major injuries. Tight end Robert Tonyan missed half of last season after tearing his ACL in late-October. The same game saw then-rookie running back Kylin Hill suffer a season-ending knee injury. Shortly after, tackle Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, as well, ending his season after only eight starts. Linebacker Randy Ramsey also suffered an season-ending injury before the season even began after serving in 2020 as a core special teamer.

The three remaining players, kicker Mason Crosby, defensive lineman Dean Lowry, and running back Patrick Taylor, were all placed on the list with no information as to what has put them there.

That’s five expected starters, Watson, Tonyan, Jenkins, Lowry, and Crosby, on the PUP. Packers’ fans will be relieved not to see left tackle David Bakhtiari placed on the PUP list a year after missing all but one game last year recovering from an ACL tear suffered in late-2020.

There could always be additions to the list, as it isn’t official until Tuesday. Additionally, a player can come off of the list anytime during the preseason and can’t be on the list once they’ve practiced with the team. Any players still on the PUP list at the start of the regular season will be required to sit out a minimum of six games, but they won’t count against the roster as the team trims to 53 players.

While the number of players on the list may be alarming, there’s little to worry about as of right now for these Packers. As long as they come off of the list before the season starts, there will be no league-restrictions on their participation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Packers LB Quay Walker to start immediately?

The Packers double-dipped not only on the defensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2022 draft, but on the program from which they selected both Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Each of the Georgia products figure to play significant roles on the team’s defense for years to come, but the latter could see a significant role right away during his rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place longtime starting center David Andrews, four others on PUP list

The Patriots placed a long list of players on the physically unable to perform list Thursday. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England placed center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White on the PUP list. The players are able to return to practice at any time, but they’ll be watching from the sideline until they’re officially activated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylin Hill
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart. On Saturday, the team announced the acquisition of veteran signal caller Luis Perez. Perez began his professional football career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In addition to a few stints on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pup#Acl
The Spun

Chiefs Rookie Was Carted To Locker Room During Practice

Stay hydrated out there, everyone. With record temperatures hitting the United States this summer, staying hydrated is extra important, especially for NFL players practicing in the heat. This week, a Kansas City Chiefs rookie was reportedly carted to the locker room due to overheating. Leo Chenal, a rookie linebacker, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs frustrated with LT Orlando Brown Jr.

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Jeffri Chadiha of the NFL Network recently said (via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star). “They really like Orlando Brown Jr., they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They feel like they don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Packers President oddly remains tight-lipped on Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst extensions

The return of the NFL is right around the corner. While many of us are looking forward to the highlight reel plays and exciting touchdowns, this time of year also brings on uncertainty for personnel around the league. This was shown in a recent press conference by Packers president Mark Murphy when asked if Head Coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst had their contracts extended.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy