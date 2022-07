Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation will be hosting a clinic that offers a low-cost option for owners to keep track of their pets. The non-profit’s Microchip and Vaccination Clinic will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The clinic will be held at Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation at 1986 Gear Avenue in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO