Minneapolis, MN

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

By Adam Duxter
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.

Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday.

"We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."

The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera.

The culprit is shown grabbing computers, phones, and an iPad from the facility. Each time, he entered the studio by forcing a tool through the latch on the rear door.

Raeon says Minneapolis police are investigating the crime.

"There's not much left to take at this point," she said.

In addition to the break-ins at both Pure Barre locations, Raeon says an adjacent business in the North Loop building was burglarized.

"There's been no rhyme or reason, there hasn't been any sort of repeat in the time of when he's coming," Raeon said. "It's definitely a fear. It's definitely a concern, we're concerned for other businesses as well, especially other fitness studios."

Minneapolis police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800-222-8477.

cathleen
2d ago

Why are we not shown the video of the break-in? Why aren't you describing the criminal? If you want help, than give us the description.

