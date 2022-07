PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a mainly quiet start on satellite and radar. However, a few stray showers are out in the Gulf this morning and may still try to move onto the coast. There will be a better chance for rain today through the midday and afternoon. So reach for the umbrellas and something comfortable to wear for the heat and humidity.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO