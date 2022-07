BALTIMORE -- The Orioles play the first of four games against Tampa Bay in what may be a "farewell" series for fan favorite Trey Mancini, who faces the possibility of being traded by the Aug. 2 non-waiver trade deadline. Mancini said earlier today that his connection with Baltimore fans makes this an emotional week. And he's said all along he'd prefer to stay in Baltimore but he understands the rebuild: The team is going with younger talent and he's now 30 years old. Mancini made his big-league debut with the O's six years ago and has been with the team...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO