Bristol, VA

Doughboys clip State Liners, 3-1

By Tim Hayes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. – While they weren’t blown out for once, the Bristol State Liners were still bummed out on Friday night. The Johnson City Doughboys scratched out two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning in taking a 3-1 Appalachian League victory over the spiraling State Liners...

Sessions documentary expected to bring increase in visitors

Most music fans can get their first look at “Born in Bristol” next weekend. The 53-minute documentary chronicling the events and impacts of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings will air for the first time Saturday, July 30, at 10 p.m., on Tennessee-based Circle Network and at 8 p.m., on connected devices on Ditty TV.
BRISTOL, TN
What Bristol was like when the sessions were recorded 95 years ago

The Bristol sign was in place across State Street, near the railroad tracks, placed there in 1915 and modified with its current slogan in 1921. Passengers arrived by rail daily by Norfolk and Western Railway at the current Union Station train depot, which opened in 1902. Bristol had regular service from New York City to the southeast U.S.
BRISTOL, VA
Lady Equipment to get new name, add services

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Under the guidance of Eric Hicks, who took over ownership of Lady Equipment Co. from Stan Lady in February, the longtime consignment farming equipment business will get a new name and offer more services to satisfy the needs of the farming community. "This business is such...
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol Tennessee students return to class next week

School returns to Bristol, Tennessee next week with some significant changes. One of the main things students and parents should be aware of heading into the new school year is reduced lunch applications are back after two years of free meals for students, Dr. Annette Tudor, Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) director, said.
BRISTOL, TN
Bucketneers win, WoCo Showtime loses in The Basketball Tournament

The local teams split their first-round games on Sunday in The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia. Former East Tennessee State University standout Desonta Bradford scored 16 points as the Bucketneers posted an 83-73 win over Fully Loaded. WoCo Showtime – a team formed by Council High...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
Woman arrested, charged with cutting throat of homeless man

A homeless woman is behind bars Sunday after being accused of slashing the throat of another homeless person at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police charged Jessica Danielle Burker, 35, with malicious wounding – a class II felony. Police say Burker, who is homeless, slashed a homeless man at the park Sunday afternoon.
BRISTOL, VA
Council to consider rental fees for groups using Cumberland Square Park

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia City Council will consider a reservation policy for Cumberland Square Park during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The four-acre, downtown city park features a music pavilion, concrete walking path, picnic shelter and veteran’s war memorial, plus a parking lot on the Moore Street side. The park and parking lot is regularly used by individuals and organizations, but this proposed policy would establish reservation criteria, rental fees and other guidelines.
BRISTOL, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
9 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $925,000

Big. House. Energy. If you are looking for a Large Luxury home, then here it is. Built in 2017, this home has 9 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. On the main level you will find Soaring Ceilings in the Living Room opening to the Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful, Dark Custom Cabinets. Split Floorplan gives you the Spacious Primary Suite on one side and another Large Bedroom with an En-suite Bath on the other. The Dining Room, Mudroom, Half Bath and Laundry completes your First Floor. Upstairs you will find 5 Generously Sized Bedrooms; the first with an En Suite Oversized Bathroom and two rooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. If that's not enough space, head down to the Basement where there are more rooms to use as you please. One additional room with En Suite Bath and 2 Bedrooms/Bonus Rooms with a Den and Half Bath. All of this sitting on an Amazingly flat lot totaling almost 3 Acres. Close in proximity to the new Bristol Casino and King College with no County Taxes. Information gathered from a third party/tax records and though assumed reliable, should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. This property is located in Bristol City Limits and is subject to the landfill disclosure. Please ask your agent for further details regarding this notice.
BRISTOL, VA
GRIFFITH | Disaster and recovery in Buchanan County

My heart is with the people of Buchanan County as they recover from terrible flooding that occurred after rainstorms swept through the area on the night of July 12. After the devastating toll flooding took on Hurley last year, it is distressing to see the county again be subject to such damage. Although thankfully no lives were lost, the physical destruction was considerable.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

