Johnston, IA

Johnston takes home 4A state title in convincing fashion

By Jeff Dubrof
 3 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Johnston's dominant season is capped...

WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa's hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it's hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, IA
Dew Tour set-up begins in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both professional and beginning skaters are getting ready for the upcoming Dew Tour in Des Moines. Organizers are starting to set up at Lauridsen Skatepark, near the Des Moines River. Equipment and tents have already been put up in preparation. This is the second year...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines' newest brewery opens Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest microbrewery and taproom will open in Des Moines Wednesday. Big Grove Brewery said it will open Wednesday. The taproom will open for the general public at 3 p.m. at 555 17th St. "The 10-barrel brewery and expansive taproom and patio are located on...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of "If you build it, he will come" originates with the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an "if you promote it, they will come" approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ames high schooler hands out lemonade for a sweet cause

AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she's using lemonade to give back to her community. When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children's Hospital with daily chronic migraines. "I kind of wanted to do something to give back […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Boil order in effect in 6 Warren County communities

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — People in 6 Warren County communities are under a boil advisory. The Warren Water District asks people living in Milo, Martensdale, New Virginia, Truro, St. Charles and St. Mary's to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth. Tap water can be used...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

IndyCar Race Weekend continues

NEWTON, Iowa — Fans from all over the country packed the Iowa Speedway to see IndyCar Race Weekend, meet some drivers and see the big name concerts perform, including Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw. "They're honestly super excited for the concerts," said Christina Gayman of Hy-Vee. Title sponsor...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

IndyCar Race Weekend comes to a close with some major music stars

NEWTON, Iowa — It's all coming to a close at the Iowa Speedway tonight. From races to concerts, it's been an exciting weekend in Newton. And on Sunday, the festivities are coming to a close with some major musical performances — including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Klaudia,...
NEWTON, IA

