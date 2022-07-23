Johnston takes home 4A state title in convincing fashion

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
The central Iowa sky fills with the colors of the rainbow as hot air balloons ascend from outside Indianola, rising high above the horizon. More than 100 hot air balloons are expected at the National Balloon Classic from July 29-August 6. With daily events surrounding morning and evening mass ascensions,...
DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both professional and beginning skaters are getting ready for the upcoming Dew Tour in Des Moines. Organizers are starting to set up at Lauridsen Skatepark, near the Des Moines River. Equipment and tents have already been put up in preparation. This is the second year...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest microbrewery and taproom will open in Des Moines Wednesday. Big Grove Brewery said it will open Wednesday. The taproom will open for the general public at 3 p.m. at 555 17th St. “The 10-barrel brewery and expansive taproom and patio are located on...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.
WINTERSET, Iowa — For the last four years, best friendsBrandy Macumber and Tamara Bane take what they call a "BFF Road Trip" every summer. The annual road trip spans from a few days to sometimes a week. "We see a road sign that has a fun name or just...
MURRAY, Iowa — A lemonade stand in a Clarke County town is bringing in a lot of cash — all thanks to two young girls who want a better experience at their little league fields. Young players in Murray are playing ball at a brand new baseball complex.
AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she’s using lemonade to give back to her community. When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children’s Hospital with daily chronic migraines. “I kind of wanted to do something to give back […]
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — People in 6 Warren County communities are under a boil advisory. The Warren Water District asks people living in Milo, Martensdale, New Virginia, Truro, St. Charles and St. Mary's to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth. Tap water can be used...
RUNNELLS, Iowa — A Runnells family says they feel like they are being kicked while they are down. Their home, which was taken down to the foundation due to tornado damage, was burglarized this weekend. They have security camera video of the thieves in a red pickup truck pull...
MidAmerican Energy Company has canceled plans to put 30 wind turbines in Madison County, Iowa, A … [+] Province famous for its covered wind bridges. The decision was cheered by county residents, including Mary Jobst, who responded to the cancellation by saying “how awesome.”. Mary Bryce. In Madison...
NEWTON, Iowa — Fans from all over the country packed the Iowa Speedway to see IndyCar Race Weekend, meet some drivers and see the big name concerts perform, including Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw. "They're honestly super excited for the concerts," said Christina Gayman of Hy-Vee. Title sponsor...
WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
NEWTON, Iowa — It's all coming to a close at the Iowa Speedway tonight. From races to concerts, it's been an exciting weekend in Newton. And on Sunday, the festivities are coming to a close with some major musical performances — including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Klaudia,...
ALTOONA, Iowa (KEYC) - The North Mankato city administrator who left for a new job in Iowa this spring is no longer serving in that new role. John Harrenstein left his position in North Mankato to serve as the city administrator for the city of Altoona, just outside of Des Moines.
Comments / 0