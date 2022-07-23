ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Shows return to The Comedy Zone after last weekend's shooting

WBTV
 3 days ago

Many of the participating restaurants have dealt with issues, including staffing, related the pandemic.

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

 

WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings

Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local food trucks adapting to heat wave

Local food trucks adapting to heat wave
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

5th Annual Homegrown Tomato Festival benefitting 100 Gardens

Police in Salisbury released more information Monday about a series of shootings that left several people injured over the weekend. Some local food trucks are being forced to adapt during this heat wave.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Know what to do? Four ways to respond to a home invasion

Know what to do? Four ways to respond to a home invasion
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
South Carolina State
WBTV

Charlotte church’s ‘Love Week’ focuses on giving back to the community

'It saves lives': Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations. Whether it's a life-changing illness or an accidental injury, people never know when they'll be on the receiving end of a simple act of kindness.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Quick Trip Leads To $1 Million Win

Sometimes a quick stop to the grocery store can bring about a life-changing surprise. John Gerenza, of Charlotte, recently had a craving for a cigar so he took a trip to the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. While there, he also picked up a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Saturday, July 16 Powerball drawing, which ended up winning him a very hefty prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday. CMPD was called to the scene at 1320 Thomasboro Drive on Sunday around 7:00 p.m. where they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosting Grand Conclave in Charlotte

Shari handled the children's ministry, and for years had a dream when it came to the church playground. Bob and his sons decided to see it through.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis 101 and Police Academies Will Begin in September

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works? Do you specifically want to know more about our police department and its functions?
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize

RALEIGH – A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman of Gastonia. Shellman bought his lucky ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life life or a $$390,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,940.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Nearly 200 Cars Stolen In Charlotte Within Last 2 Weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say nearly 200 cars have been stolen in Charlotte within the last two weeks. Officer Justin Davies was featured in a video on CMPD’s Twitter account giving citizens tips on keeping your vehicle safe. Some of those tips included:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Owner: Man Accidentally Shot Himself Inside Vehicle In Parking Lot Of Blackstone Shooting Sports Off Wilkinson Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of Blackstone Shooting Sports tells WCCB a man accidentally shot himself inside a car in the parking lot of the shooting range on July 23rd. Police say the man negligently discharged his weapon and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police report.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,940 ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize

GASTONIA, N.C. 9WGHP) — A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman, of Gastonia, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shellman bought his winning ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CATS CEO sits down for interview after WBTV Investigations into bus problems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After two WBTV Investigations into Charlotte’s bus operations division, CATS CEO John Lewis sat down for an interview with Investigative Reporter David Hodges to answer questions about transparency, bus reliability and driver safety. Lewis’ interview comes as focus intensifies on what CATS, the CEO and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Battling the heat wave in Charlotte

Love Week volunteers have been prepping and delivering the furniture themselves. With record inflation, parents will be on the hunt for the best-priced school supplies. Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert through midweek, with late day strong storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daily chances for strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Hot temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with mid-90s and isolated storms. More rounds of storms are likely for the weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC

