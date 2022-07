Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO