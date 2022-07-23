World Athletics Championships: Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins 400m gold

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
Watch as Nigeria's Tobi Amusan wins gold in the women's 100m hurdles shortly after beating the world record in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA. Watch the World Athletics 2022 on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson fell just short of the 800m world title in a thrilling duel with Athing Mu. Hodgkinson finished in one minute 56.38 seconds, eight hundredths behind the American Olympic champion on the final day of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. They went toe-to-toe down the final...
Sweden's Armand Duplantis added a new world record to his pole vault world title, clearing 6.21m in a virtuoso performance in Oregon. The 22-year-old Olympic champion had gold secured with a first-time clearance of 6m. None of his rivals managed higher than 5.94m. Duplantis then beat his own world record...
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster insisted Tuesday there is no panic in their ranks before facing South Africa away, even with New Zealand's pride dented by their home series defeat to Ireland. "We're not panicking -- I'm not sure about the rest of the people," Foster tersely replied when asked if the key to facing South Africa is not to panic.
