Sports

World Athletics Championships: Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins 400m gold

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins her first world...

BBC

World Athletics Championships: Nia Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles in heats

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
SPORTS
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis added a new world record to his pole vault world title, clearing 6.21m in a virtuoso performance in Oregon. The 22-year-old Olympic champion had gold secured with a first-time clearance of 6m. None of his rivals managed higher than 5.94m. Duplantis then beat his own world record...
SPORTS
State
Oregon State
AFP

'No panic' as 'dented' All Blacks prepare to face Springboks

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster insisted Tuesday there is no panic in their ranks before facing South Africa away, even with New Zealand's pride dented by their home series defeat to Ireland. "We're not panicking -- I'm not sure about the rest of the people," Foster tersely replied when asked if the key to facing South Africa is not to panic.
RUGBY

