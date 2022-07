CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 has come roaring back with the Omicron BA.5 subvariant and it's spreading very rapidly throughout the community. Due to the increase of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant spreading, there have been an increase in the number of patients in the hospital. There has been a 10-15% increase week over week for the past two to three weeks. Omicron BA.5 subvariant is the most infectious variant that we have seen during the pandemic.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO