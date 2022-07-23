World Athletics Championships: Sydney McLaughlin smashes world record in 400m hurdles

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod took third behind Canada and the USA in a time of 37.83 seconds.A new squad helped banish some of the pain from last year’s Olympics when Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah won silver, only to be stripped of their medal after Ujah’s positive drugs test.It came after the women finished sixth following an injury to Dina Asher-Smith at Hayward Field.The 26-year-old suffered the injury as she approached the final changeover with Daryll Neita.Earlier, Jess Judd...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO