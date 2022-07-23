ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Sydney McLaughlin smashes world record in 400m hurdles

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Sydney McLaughlin wins gold and smashes her own world record...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Nia Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles in heats

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain win surprise bronze in men’s 4x100m relay at World Championships

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod took third behind Canada and the USA in a time of 37.83 seconds.A new squad helped banish some of the pain from last year’s Olympics when Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah won silver, only to be stripped of their medal after Ujah’s positive drugs test.It came after the women finished sixth following an injury to Dina Asher-Smith at Hayward Field.The 26-year-old suffered the injury as she approached the final changeover with Daryll Neita.Earlier, Jess Judd...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
WEKU

For the fourth time in 13 months, Sydney McLaughlin sets a world record

EUGENE, Ore. — In the hurdles world before Sydney McLaughlin, it took years to shave fractions of seconds off records, and winning races didn't always mean rewriting history. This once-in-a-lifetime athlete is obliterating that mindset as quickly as she's destroying the records she sets again and again. For the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis added a new world record to his pole vault world title, clearing 6.21m in a virtuoso performance in Oregon. The 22-year-old Olympic champion had gold secured with a first-time clearance of 6m. None of his rivals managed higher than 5.94m. Duplantis then beat his own world record...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games 2022: Helen Housby celebrates rise of women's sport

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. When Helen Housby was growing up, she looked to David Beckham for inspiration. An understandable role model for an avid Manchester United fan, but the choice was partly...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy