ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

‘It Was Meant To Be’: Woman Reunites Family With Pendant Lost On Rehoboth Beach With Help Of Social Media

By Ukee Washington
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6hZN_0gpqQ4SF00

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A vacation down the shore turned into a labor of love for a Brooklyn
woman. She found a lost pendant on Rehoboth Beach then worked tirelessly to find the owner.

“The world needs some happiness now,” Thomas Lee said.

This story of a son and his mother provides just that.

“My brother and I were walking on the beach in Rehoboth,” said Rachel Kahan, who found the pendant.

Miles of shoreline, thousands of people and out of nowhere one small pendant twinkling from the sunlight between the grains of sand caught their attention.

“I looked at the woman’s face and said this is someone’s mom, this is someone’s grandmom and someone misses this,” Kahan said.

Her instincts were absolutely correct. The pendant with the photo of Joyce Harley Gwyn, who suddenly passed in 2019, went missing while Thomas Lee, his wife Atiya, and their family were vacationing. It had been a tough two weeks for them both.

“I looked in her car, my car, in the basement, in the bedroom, in the shoes. I was just a wreck, upset, I was a mess. I was about to go buy another one, I said let’s wait. She’s gonna pop up somewhere,” Thomas Lee said.

She certainly did, on social media. Kahan, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, and was vacationing at the Delaware beaches, felt the need to create a massive social media campaign.

The photo and storyline was shared and shared and shared so much that Atiya came across it while in the waiting room for a scheduled doctor’s appointment in Dover, Delaware, where she and Thomas live.

“So when I opened my Facebook, my mother-in-law’s face popped up and I was like, ‘OK, wait a minute.’ And I immediately started shaking and told the doctor, ‘I can’t stay, I have to leave,'” Atiya said.

Various media outlets eventually helped to connect them.

“It went in the mail this morning, it’s like super insured, a tracking code on it,” Kahan said.

And just like moms do, Joyce, who Thomas told us was a very spiritual woman, tracked down her son.

“There was something that happened there between us finding it and all the people helping to get the word out. It all really came together in a way that I think was meant to be,” Kahan said.

“It’s just really emotional. I appreciate you Rachel so much,” Thomas said.

Thomas should receive the pendant sometime this weekend and the three of them hope to meet in person in Rehoboth or in Brooklyn in the very near future.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Robbed During Sunday Worship

The topic of the day, is a Brooklyn Bishop that was robbed at gunpoint during a Sunday service live-stream. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was the victim and recalled the event, that three to four men entered the sanctuary with their guns drawn headed for Whitehead. Sources believe, Bishop Whitehead and the First Lady were the initial targets of the attack. According to Bishop Whitehead, “"As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby's face. Took off my bishop's ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop's chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else. So that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry". The robbers stole roughly $400,000 worth of jewelry.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Teen Boy Drowns In Delaware River

The body of an Elizabeth teen was recovered from the Delaware River Sunday, July 24, officials said. Divers recovered the boy's body at about 3:30 p.m., approximately an hour and 15 minutes after witnesses saw him go under near the Ames-Jennings site in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the NPS said in a news release.
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Society
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Dover, NY
PIX11

Pet owners and their dogs enjoy puppy brunch at NYC eatery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City eatery is combining two of New Yorkers’ favorite things — puppies and brunch. HOWM Cocina & Cocktails, located in Hotel Selina in Chelsea, wanted to give its customers a unique opportunity to dine with their dogs. The price-fixed puppy brunch menu includes food for the pet owners […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
Daily News

Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Pendant
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: 1 Week After Viral Video, Civil Rights Activists Protest At Theme Park To Demand Change

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Two activists were arrested outside Sesame Place in Langhorne Saturday afternoon. Police say the two protestors were taken into custody for disorderly conduct after several warnings for blocking the sidewalk and street. The two men were among a crowd of civil rights activists, including several local Black Panther parties, urging families to boycott the children’s theme park. Police say the two men were a 50-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, and a 46-year-old from Camden. Their names are not known at this time. It follows a now viral video posted by a New York family who says a costumed...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

More Than 2,100 Cyclists Ride With Purpose From Philadelphia To Atlantic City In 35th Annual Ben To The Shore Bike Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Before the heat became brutal Sunday afternoon, thousands of riders took off on their bikes heading from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. It’s about that time. Riders from all over the area tightened up their helmets and made sure their water bottles were filled as they geared up to ride with a purpose. “These are trying times,” Richard Shaw said. “And to be an officer, I don’t know, in this city could not possibly be harder.” More than 2,100 riders participated in “The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour,” a 60-mile ride across the Ben Franklin Bridge finishing in Atlantic City. On Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
WDBO

Coyote attacks, kills 6 of Martha Stewart’s peacocks

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A coyote killed six of Martha Stewart’s Instagram-famous peacocks during a brazen, daylight attack, the lifestyle maven confirmed Saturday via social media. “RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy. Any solutions for...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn diner owner cleaning up after burglars spark fire

NEW YORK -- The owner of a diner that has been around for almost 50 years in Brooklyn is picking up the pieces after the restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.A burnt shell is what is left of the ATM located in the entry way of Brooklyn Eats after it caught on fire during a botched burglary."They proceeded to take out a blowtorch and try to open up the ATM, which ... they couldn't do it, but they burned the plastic of the ATM, which caught on fire," general manager Georgios Papadopoulos told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Surveillance cameras caught two suspects...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy