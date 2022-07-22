Military vet who tried to stab New York Congressman Lee Zeldin 'was trying to grab his mic after he disrespected veterans': Relapsed alcoholic says he was 'checked out'

The New York man who attempted to stab US Rep. Lee Zeldin said he didn't know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was 'disrespecting veterans.'

David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly attacking Zeldin with a $10 cat keyring weapon at the congressman's campaign rally for state governor outside of Rochester, New York. He was released hours later without bail.

He described his mental state as 'checked out' on Thursday while explaining his journey with alcoholism and anxiety, adding that the weapon he had was for self-defense.

'The ears are plastic, but I guess they're sharp,' he told The New York Times.

The military veteran has been going through a 'mental break' after the death of his wife and his discharge from the Army.

The pair shared twins together, who are now in the custody of his brother after his wife's death

Jakubonis' former neighbor described him as having 'social issues' while recalling him behaving similar to an adolescent

'He's going through some kind of mental break,' an unidentified former neighbor told the New York Post. 'He became more and more detached over the years after his wife died.'

The military veteran began to 'decline' after his wife passed away in 2012, the same year he was medically discharged from the Army. The neighbor revealed Jakubonis shared twins with his wife, Candyce, who are in the custody of his brother following his wife's death.

'I always had this reservation about him,' the neighbor said. 'He always had something not right with him.'

On occasion, the neighbor would hang out with Jakubonis and his wife. He noted the pair were heavy drinkers and speculated Jakubonis still struggles with alcohol.

He described Zeldin's attacker as being 'a peculiar guy' with 'social issues,' adding, 'he would say or do things like an adolescent would do.'

On Wednesday, Jakubonis unexpectedly reached out to his former neighbor, but the neighbor declined to answer.

'Honestly, bro, there was something that I couldn't place with him,' the neighbor told The Post. 'There was something not right about how he would talk. Not like I thought this guy was going to go nutso, but he didn't seem connected to reality.'

Jakubonis was arrested and charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was released within hours, just as Zeldin predicted he would.

Zeldin's prediction was a clear reference to New York's shoddy bail reform laws, which don't require cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felony charges, allowing criminals who haven't been convicted of a crime to go free.

‘The first thing I will do after I’m sworn into office … is remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law,' Zeldin said on Friday while anticipating his win in the upcoming November election.

Zeldin recalled the attack, claiming he saw Jakubonis approaching him on stage and let his guard down because he had a hat that said 'veteran.'

'The first thing I saw was that he was wearing a hat that says he was a veteran and the way that I'm wired when I see somebody wearing a hat that is a veteran - my guard couldn't possibly be more dropped,' Zeldin said at a Friday press conference.

'But at the same exact time. I noticed he had a weapon in his hand and it had two holes where he had two fingers through the holes. It had two - a sharp dagger-like edges on it - and he was telling me "you're done.'"

Jakubonis was thought to be drunk when he launched his attack.

'When he lifted up his hand and he was lunging for my throat area, the first thought was to grab onto his wrist and just to hold it because there were so many people around that I would expect there to be help - quickly - and that's what happened,' Zeldin said.

'All security for all events for the remainder of the campaign will be ramped up. That's something that started this morning.'

He later added, 'We're going to continue the rallies.'