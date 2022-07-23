Cubs 15, Phillies 2: They know the All Star break is over right?
By adecouta
The Good Phight
3 days ago
After heading into the All Star break winners of three straight, the Phillies returned home to face off against the third worst team in the National League. The Chicago Cubs would send left hander Justin Steele to the mound to oppose Kyle Gibson. The Phillies jumped on Steele early,...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Herrera will take the afternoon off while Matt Vierling starts in centerfield and bats leadoff. Our models project Herrera to make 140 more plate appearances this season, with 3 home runs, 16...
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwindel is being replaced at designated hitter by Patrick Wisdom versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In 263 plate appearances this season, Schwindel has a .237 batting average with a .661 OPS, 22 runs and...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
Chicago Cubs (37-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-45, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cubs +118; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim...
Alec Bohm has been hitting very well lately, and that's an understatement. Since June 5, when he went 3-for-4 and hit a clutch ninth-inning single that set the table for Bryson Stott's walk-off home run, the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is hitting .311 with a 118 wRC+. Over the past...
The Chicago Cubs listed Nelson Velazquez as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Velazquez will bat ninth and handle left field in Sunday's game while Ian Happ drops to designated hitter, Patrick Wisdom takes over at third base, David Bote slides to second base, Christopher Morel steps up into centerfield, and Rafael Ortega sits.
The Chicago Cubs did not list Alfonso Rivas in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivas will take a seat Sunday while Frank Schwindel joins the lineup at first base and bats sixth against the Phillies. Rivas has made 189 plate appearances so far in his second...
Nick Castellanos has experienced a difficult season in his first year with the Phillies, and he’s hearing it from the crowd. Philadelphia fans, who are not afraid to express their displeasure, booed Castellanos on Saturday night when the outfielder went 0-4. Castellanos is clearly frustrated by his struggles, and...
In the week leading up to the August 2 MLB trade deadline, we're taking a daily look at the trade market and what the Phillies could accomplish. First up: An overview of the Phils' top needs and who could be available. There are a lot of really, really bad teams...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bote started the previous two games and went 1-for-7 with a double, a run scored, and seven strikeouts. Christopher Morel will take over for Bote on the keystone and hit ninth while Rafael Ortega returns to play center field and bat leadoff.
The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ortega will take the afternoon off while Nelson Velazquez enters the lineup in left field and bats ninth. Christopher Morel will cover Ortega's spot in centerfield, David Bote will play second base, Patrick Wisdom will take over at third base, and Ian Happ will start at designated hitter.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. “He wants that moment probably more than anyone I’ve been around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “Nice base hit for him there.”
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Kevin Newman in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Newman will take the night off as Josh VanMeter covers second base for the Pirates and Michael Chavis joins the lineup at first base. Chavis will bat fifth. Our models project Newman...
The Atlanta Braves did not include Guillermo Heredia in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Heredia will take a seat Monday as Travis d'Arnaud rejoins the starting lineup at catcher and bats fifth. William Contreras will start at designated hitter and Marcell Ozuna will fill left field.
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
The Phillies need offensive help, they need starting pitching, and both deficiencies were on display Sunday afternoon as they were swept at home by the lowly Cubs. The Phils lost 4-3. They were outscored this weekend 25-7 by a Cubs team that entered 22 games under .500 and hadn't swept a single series all season.
