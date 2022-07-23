ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson aiming to have ‘very good plan’ for England clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS4cw_0gpqNpx400

Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson admits he may need to conjure an extra special game plan after setting up a Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with hosts England.

The tournament’s highest ranked team will take on the Lionesses on Tuesday evening at Bramall Lane having been reliant on a last-gasp winner for Friday’s unconvincing 1-0 victory over Belgium.

“We’re going to have a plan,” Gerhardsson said of taking on Sarina Wiegman’s side in Sheffield. “I don’t know right now what we’re going to make up.

“But I can assure that we’re going to have a plan – and we need a good plan, we need a very good plan, and maybe we need an extremely, very good plan. It’s a really good team. It’s going to be an interesting challenge.”

The quarter-finals conclude on Saturday evening with defending champions the Netherlands facing France for the right to take on Germany.

Sweden made to sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn2Gu_0gpqNpx400
Magdalena Eriksson, left, celebrates with team-mates at full-time, including match-winner Linda Sembrant, second right (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden were only spared a tense extra-time period against the persistent Belgians after defender Linda Sembrant struck two minutes into added time at Leigh Sports Village.

The 1984 European champions, who had a first-half Stina Blackstenius goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, dominated proceedings but squandered a host of chances before releasing a mixture of relief and jubilation at full-time.

Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson conceded a nervy evening had been a severe mental challenge and revealed she was close to tears following the decisive goal.

The Chelsea defender – one of eight WSL players in Gerhardsson’s squad – knows her side must swiftly recover physically, having been given two days fewer than England to prepare for next week’s crunch clash.

“I know all the players they have, they are extremely talented players, so we’re going to have to be really on it,” she said. “Now it’s about recovering, getting fresh again and then taking them on.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game for us. England have been amazing so far in the tournament.”

Lionesses raring to roar

England head into the last-four buoyed by a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Spain secured by a superb Georgia Stanway strike and hoping to inspire another raucous home crowd.

Midfielder Keira Walsh revealed she cannot wait to once again belt out a hair-raising rendition of the national anthem.

The 25-year-old feels singing ‘God Save The Queen’ best encapsulates the growing excitement about the Lionesses’ chances of lifting their first major trophy.

“You can hear it echoing around the stadium and it’s such a special feeling and one we’ve not experienced before because we’ve not had a home tournament,” said Manchester City player Walsh.

“It does give you that little bit of an extra push.”

Dutch star Gunner be ready?

Attention reverts back to Rotherham on Saturday evening, with the possible return of Vivianne Miedema a major talking point ahead of mouth-watering encounter between the Dutch and the French at New York Stadium.

Prolific Netherlands striker Miedema missed her country’s final two group games due to Covid-19 but could be back to spearhead their attack having resumed training.

Head coach Mark Parsons on Friday offered an upbeat update regarding the Arsenal star.

“I’m spreading as much positive energy and optimism as possible, but we have to see,” he said. “There is a chance she could be available because things are going well, but we need to tick these last few boxes.”

‘Underdogs’ France bidding to make history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvBuw_0gpqNpx400
France head coach Corinne Diacre, centre, is preparing to take on the Netherlands in Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

France have reached the quarter-final stage for the fourth successive Euros but they have never been further.

Les Bleues defeated the Dutch 3-1 in a friendly in February but head coach Corinne Diacre insists her team are underdogs as she bids to mastermind a small piece of history.

“The Netherlands are the holders and, if either of us are favourites, it should be them,” she said. “As everyone keeps telling us: we’ve never been past the quarter-finals so we can hardly be favourites.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

She is a world-class player with the ability to hold the ball as well as take out an entire team. It’s normal for a coach to want to keep that (her availability) secret.

Post of the day

July 23

Quarter-final: France v Netherlands (8pm, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Corinne Diacre
Person
Peter Gerhardsson
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Stina Blackstenius
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
newschain

Sarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals – and has stressed the need to “be in the now”. The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.
FIFA
AFP

Thaw and redraw: melting glacier moves Italian-Swiss border

Way up in the snowy Alps, the border between Switzerland and Italy has shifted due to a melting glacier, putting the location of an Italian mountain lodge in dispute. But now two-thirds of the lodge, including most of the beds and the restaurant, is technically perched in southern Switzerland.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Belgians#European
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

England’s Euro 2022 semi clash will be in the ‘home of football’ – academic

When England meet Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final, football will definitely be “coming home”, a new study says. Sheffield is the true home of the beautiful game, according to analysis published by one of the city’s two universities – which points to the city having the oldest clubs, grounds and trophies as well as being the place where many of the rules that shaped the way football is played were first formulated.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy