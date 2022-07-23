ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie star Julio Rodriguez scratched from Mariners' lineup

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was scratched from Friday night's lineup just before first pitch due to undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez took part in pregame festivities prior to...

Mariners get back to winning formula, hold off Rangers 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday. Erik Swanson escaped a ninth-inning jam and Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games, a stretch of success interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved...
The Associated Press

Tony Kemp homers, hits 2-run 2B as A's beat streaking Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
