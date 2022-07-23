Angelina Jolie Wins Contentious Battle Against Ex Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt involving the Chateau Miraval. winery. While initial drama pertained to figuring out ownership between the actors, Angelina shockingly sold her 50% stake to Russian Ogliarch Yuri Shefler, who owns Russian vodka Stolichnaya (also known as Stoli). The sale caused a number of lawsuits across various countries — including one from Brad himself, who sued the Lara Croft: Tom Raider actress for the move, claiming he had no idea she was doing so.

Angelina’s legal team has now subpoenaed documents from Brad, 58, per Page Six — as well as his company Mondo Bongo and his business manager on Friday, July 22. The move comes from a judge in Los Angeles, who says that Brad and his partners must turn over documents to Angelina’s team — despite Brad’s legal team requesting courts to deny Angelina and her team’s request for any correspondence and papers. Even if Brad and his legal team wished to appeal, the judge ruled that they can not wait until that appeal decision is made — and everything must be turned over. HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad’s rep for comment.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The couple bought the winery in 2008, which is known for their world class rosé, for $28.4 million. The massive property was later where they tied the knot in 2014 in the presence of their kids Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Previously, Brad accused his Oscar winning ex of “inflicting harm” on him, per the documents obtained on HollywoodLife, after she sold her 50% share. Notably, the winery is now worth $167M. “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” the past documents said. “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

The winery has been a bone of contention in the couple’s on-going split, which happened in 2016. Although they wed in 2015, the duo first linked up romantically in 2005.