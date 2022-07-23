Wichita Wind Surge make it seven in a row

Photo credit Getty

The Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 7-3 on Friday night as Wichita scored seven runs on fifteen hits to win their seventh straight game.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way for the Surge as he finished three for five with an RBI on the night. Nash Knight followed with an impressive outing as he went three for four at the plate.

The Surge broke the game open in the top of the third inning as they scored four runs behind three RBI singles from DaShawn Keirsey, Jr., Anthony Prato, and Leobaldo Cabrera.

Andrew Bechtold followed as he grounded out into a fielder’s choice that allowed another run to score and extended the Wichita lead to 5-0 in the third inning.

Casey Legumina made his second start on the mound after coming back from injury and pitched two and two thirds’ innings and allowed no runs on three hits and tallied three strikeouts before being relieved in the third inning

The Wichita bullpen pitched a combined six and one thirds innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Sawyer Gibson-Long pitched three and a third innings and earned the win to improve to 2-4 on the year.

Notes: Encarnacion-Strand has 10 RBIs in just five games played for the Surge… Wichita improved to 35-10 when scoring the game’s first run…The Surge are now 5-11 against the Drillers this season… The Wind Surge activated Jordan Gore from injured list and placed RHP Steven Klimek on 7-day injured list. Ben Gross and Zach Featherstone also transferred from 7-day IL to 60 day Injured List. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr extended his hitting streak to nine games….Edouard Julien has scored a run in seven consecutive games ….

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday July 23rd for a 7:05 first pitch. Louie Varland will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Clayton Beeter will take the hill for the Drillers.