Warren, MI

Pete Hockey joins Winning Futures board of directors

By Press Release
Dearborn Press & Guide
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning Futures recently announced that Pete Hockey, Global Director of Supply Chain Operations at Ford Motor Company, has been elected to the Winning Futures Board of Directors. Based in Warren, Winning Futures is a nationally recognized and award-winning nonprofit organization that helps Metro Detroit high school students figure out...

www.pressandguide.com

Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Clerk given Michigan Professional Municipal Clerk designation

Former State Representative and current Dearborn City Clerk George Darany was recently designated as a Michigan Professional Municipal Clerk (MiPMC) by the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks (MAMC). Darany also served as a Dearborn City Councilman from 2007-10, prior to his years in the State House (2011-16). He was first...
DEARBORN, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

CON laws halt the building of Oxford hospital

Oxford Township's repeated attempts to build a much-needed hospital have been thwarted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Within a fifteen-mile radius of Oxford, there are 529,000 people with only three hospitals to serve them. Atlanta, with a population of 498,000, has 39 hospitals. Kansas City has 17 hospitals to serve a population of 508,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn-based Atlas Electronics ordered to pay $5.74 million for selling pirated streaming services

Dearborn-based Atlas Electronics Inc., 5640 Schaefer Road, was recently ordered by the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) to pay a $5,740,000 fine in connection with selling pirated streaming services. The judgment also permanently barred both the company and its owner, Alaa Al-Emara, from ever distributing, selling, providing, or promoting...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit council calls for probe of racism claim involving electrical company

Th Detroit City Council has weighed in on a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan electrical contractor of permitting racial discrimination and harassment of Black and Hispanic employees, including slurs. Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department and the Office of...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ford House completes restoration of historic lagoon and pool

Ford House staff and architects have finished restoring the swimming pool, lagoon and surrounding landscape of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s historic estate. The 87-acre estate located in Grosse Pointe Shores was named a National Historic Landmark in 2016, and was originally designed and constructed in the late 1920s. The Ford family started living on the property in 1928, and the Ford House opened its doors to visitors in 1978. This project restored the entire southeast corner of the estate to...
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
Detroit News

Main Art theater demolished Monday afternoon in downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak — The curtains were literally coming down Monday afternoon on the Main Art theater in Royal Oak as a crew worked to demolish the 80-year-old venue, a showcase of independent cinema in Metro Detroit since the 1990s. Red curtains lining the walls and rows of theater chairs...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Jurassic Nation dinosaur exhibit invades Fairlane Town Center

The Jurassic Nation Dinosaur exhibit is a family attraction located in Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, MI from July 23 through August 14th. The attraction presents over 50 animatronic dinosaurs that will educate, entertain, and engage kids of all ages. The dinosaurs are uniquely set up in order of when they existed. The whole experience consists of live dinosaur shows and interactive science. The exhibit can last from 20 minutes to over an hour depending how much time is spent next to each dinosaur for photo opportunities.
DEARBORN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

10 Michigan zipline tours for an unforgettable adventure

Ready to take your Michigan travels to unforgettable new heights? Then a zipline tour might be the adventure for you. Ziplining is a fun and unique way to experience Michigan’s outdoors, sending you sailing over hills and through forests while enjoying a thrilling panoramic view. No previous experience is required, either, and if you’re a first timer, Michigan’s many zipline tour spots will gladly show you the proverbial ropes.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Detroit to Host Immersive King Tut exhibit

A major Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this November. The exhibit is put on by the same crew behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that took place last May. The exhibit, “King Tut: Boy. King. Hero.,” is slated to open on Nov. 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit. The show will appear in 21 cities throughout the U.S., with Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and others on the roster. Tickets begin at $29.99 and go on sale Friday (July 22).
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Building vacancies take toll on downtown Ann Arbor restaurants, retail stores

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eugenia Pantely arrived at The Broken Egg after a long COVID-19 pandemic closure to find the first floor of the popular downtown Ann Arbor bunch spot flooded. After facing challenges like this throughout the pandemic, and closing and reopening and closing again throughout 2020 and 2021, Pantely permanently closed the restaurant in early January.
ANN ARBOR, MI
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
DETROIT, MI

