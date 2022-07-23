ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

By Megan Camponovo
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence.

The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of firearms.

According to the news release, recently Governor Newsom signed AB 1594, which “allows the state, local governments and Californians to sue irresponisble gunmakers for the harm caused by their products.” Governor Newsom also signed AB 2571 which “prohibits marketing of firearms to minors,” and AB 1621 to restrict ghost guns.

Will California’s gun laws survive the Supreme Court?

On Thursday, Governor Newsom signed the following bills:

  • AB 228 which requires the Department of Justice to conduct inspections of arms dealers every three years, except for dealers whose business is located in a jurisdiction that has an inspection program.
  • AB 311 which prohibits the sale of firearms on the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
  • AB 1769 which prohibits the sale of firearms at the Ventura County Fair and Event Center.
  • AB 1842 which prohibits licensed firearm dealers “from charging more than five percent of the purchase of the firearm as a restocking or other return-related fee when the purchase of the firearm is cancelled by the buyer within 10 days of the application.”
  • AB 2156 which “expands the prohibitions on the manufacture of firearms without a state license.”
  • AB 2239 which “creates a 10-year prohibition on the possession of firearms for individuals convicted of child abuse or elder abuse.”
  • SB 906 which requires local education agencies to provide information to parents about California’s child access prevention laws annually.
  • SB 915 which prohibits the sale of firearms on state property.

“California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” Governor Newsom said in the press release. “These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities. California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”

According to the news release, since California has strengthened its gun laws, they have seen 37% lower gun death rate than the national average. California has cut the death by gun rate in half and “Californians are 25 percent less likely to die in a mass shooting compared to people in other states.”

