ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Keely Hodgkinson relishing Athing Mu challenge in 800m final

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmMbA_0gpqKOfQ00
Keely Hodgkinson is in Sunday’s 800m final at the World Championships. (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson is ready to be a party pooper as she chases world gold.

The 20-year-old reached Sunday’s 800m World Championships final after breezing through her semi-final on Friday night in Eugene.

It puts her on collision course with the USA’s Athing Mu – who beat her to gold at last year’s Tokyo Olympics – for the first time in 11 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hi05y_0gpqKOfQ00
Hodgkinson faces Athing Mu for the first time in 11 months (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)

Great Britain’s Hodgkinson won silver in Japan and is ready to go one better and upset home favourite Mu in America.

“It just makes it more the sweeter if I come out on top,” said Hodgkinson, who won her semi in one minute 58.51 seconds. “It’s the first time (facing each other) since Eugene (Diamond League) last year, it’s quite good we haven’t raced each other in a long time.

“It builds up the excitement but it’s not just me and her in the run. You can’t be complacent.

“You just trust in your own ability really. You almost give more than you’d want to because there are so many girls looking for a place in the final. I’m just happy to be safe.

“Championships are where I want to be. It’s a really good opportunity to put everything out there. It’s not the end of the world if it goes bad but it’s really good if it goes great.

“It would be nice to add to the collection. There are a good five of us going for the medals.”

Jemma Reekie, fourth at last year’s Olympics, was fifth in her heat in two minutes 00.43 seconds and failed to progress along with Ellie Baker and Alex Bell.

Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita won their 4x100m relay heat ahead of Jamaica in 44.99 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith was rested after her 200m bronze on Thursday night but is expected to return for Saturday’s final at Hayward Field.

Philip said: “It’s nice we have such a strong team. The level of sprinting in the UK keeps rising and that is what we need. We are not here to play, we are contenders and we have great confidence.”

Neita, who ran the anchor leg, added: “It was good I am happy, it’s nice to be back out there after the 100m. It felt good to be out there – it is an amazing atmosphere and we’re going to turn it up even more so we’re really excited.”

The men of Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod also reached Saturday’s final. They finished behind the USA in 38.49 seconds.

Gemili said: “That was alright – not as fast as we would have wanted but it’s qualifying and we’ve done it so that’s all we can ask for at this stage. We can look back at where we can improve and step it up to another level.”

Harry Coppell was unable to reach the pole vault final after only clearing 5.50 having needed to find new poles when they arrived broken off his flight from the UK.

He added: “I’m really lucky I have a great partner in UCS Spirit who sorted me out with some new poles. They had them here within a week of me finding them broken, so I am massively grateful to them, because otherwise I probably wouldn’t have been jumping, never mind trying to contest for the final.”

Meanwhile, Max Burgin has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) after pulling out of the 800m earlier this week.

The fastest man in the world over the distance this year withdrew with a calf problem but now has a final diagnosis. He is understood to have flown economy to the US while wearing compression socks.

He said: “After pulling out of the 800m at the World Championships in Eugene, with what we initially thought to be a calf strain has, upon further investigation, turned out to be a DVT in the right calf.

“This is something that can be fixed easily and relatively quickly. I’m aiming and looking forward to representing my country again soon.”

In the final of the 400m hurdles, the USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record by almost a second to take a stunning gold in 50.68 seconds.

The Olympic champion had only previously set a new mark of 51.41 seconds last month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great Britain win surprise bronze in men’s 4x100m relay at World Championships

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod took third behind Canada and the USA in a time of 37.83 seconds.A new squad helped banish some of the pain from last year’s Olympics when Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah won silver, only to be stripped of their medal after Ujah’s positive drugs test.It came after the women finished sixth following an injury to Dina Asher-Smith at Hayward Field.The 26-year-old suffered the injury as she approached the final changeover with Daryll Neita.Earlier, Jess Judd...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Reece Prescod
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Asha Philip
Person
Zharnel Hughes
Person
Daryll Neita
Person
Adam Gemili
Person
Jemma Reekie
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver in thrilling Athing Mu battle at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene.She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals – and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.Boss Wiegman told a press conference in Sheffield: “The England team is ready to play their best game tomorrow against Sweden, and hopefully we inspire the nation.“I hope the fans are going to bring us lots of...
FIFA
The Independent

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman tipped not to compromise over Ryder Cup

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours.Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, while Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy for signing up to the Saudi-backed breakaway.Gallacher, who captained Europe in 1991, 1993 and 1995, believes the PGA Tour and DP World Tour might be able to “weather the storm” for now, but will be forced to...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#World Athletics#Diamond League
The Independent

England cruise to third successive T20 international victory over South Africa

Seventeen-year-old debutant Freya Kemp took two wickets as England cruised to a third successive T20 international victory over South Africa by 38 runs.The teenager finished with two for 18 at Derby after Sophie Ecclestone had blasted 26 off the final over of her side’s innings to set the South Africans 177 to win.England ended the multi-format series unbeaten and in good form five days before they launch their Commonwealth Games campaign.Sophia Dunkley’s departure for a first-ball duck brought Alice Capsey to the crease significantly earlier than she might have expected, but the 17-year-old showed few signs of nerves as she...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy